‘1883’: Sam Elliott and Lamonica Garrett Still Hang out Since Finishing ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 introduced ancestors of the Dutton family, as well as new characters. Sam Elliott and Lamonica Garrett played caravan leader Shea Brennan and his partner, former Buffalo Soldier Thomas. The Duttons were just along for the ride. Garrett says he still is long after filming 1883.

Garrett spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Aug. 12 about 1883. The series comes to DVD and Blu-ray Aug. 30, but that won’t be the end of Elliott and Garrett’s friendship either.

‘1883’ stars Sam Elliott and Lamonica Garrett have a lifelong bond

1883 filmed in Texas and Montana, often in remote areas just like the Dutton clan traversed. The cast and crew became close, especially if they always worked together a lot. Shea and Thomas were all but inseparable, and they still have reunions.

“Me and Sam are brothers,” Garrett told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Me and Sam, I just hit him up the other day on his birthday. We got back home, we talked a bunch. Me and my son went over to Sam’s house to hang out. Just because we finished, that brotherhood is going to continue. That’s my boy.”

Lamonica Garrett is still friends with lots of the ‘1883’ cast

Elliott may be Garrett’s closest 1883 co-star, but he still sees others, too. James Landry Hebert played the cowboy Wade and Amanda Jaros the immigrant Alina. They’ve made it into Garrett’s post 1883 entourage too, and they still do Yellowstone worthy western activities.

“We finished in January,” Garrett said. “The whole cast, all of us keep in touch. Me, James Hebert and Amanda [Jaros], we all went to the Bill Pickett Rodeo a few weeks ago. Before that, me, James and [Noah Le Gros], the actor that played Colton, we were at the Willie Nelson Country Western concert at the Rose Bowl. Amanda was there too. We all hang out still. It’s one big family and we’re going to keep that going.”

The cast has future plans together too

Some 1883 stars went their separate ways after finishing the show. The Yellowstone prequel was a launching pad for Isabel May. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are back on the road as country music superstars. Garrett hopes to see them from the stands.

“Isabel, I haven’t talked to her as much,” Garrett said. “She’s busy doing a bunch. We’re trying to go down to, Tim’s going to be in San Diego performing. If I’m in town, we’re going down to that. We already went to one of his shows a couple months ago, the cast hung out. We’re keeping that energy and love together.”

