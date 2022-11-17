‘1899’: How the Ships’ Names Kerberos and Prometheus Might Play a Role in Understanding the Netflix Mystery

Let’s take a quick step back in time, a time before Netflix streaming existed. Let’s go all the way back to September 2004, when Lost premiered, and people collectively lost their minds. The show became the first of its kind and later deemed a “puzzle box” or “mystery box” show. Each week we sat down and prepared to find another clue to the overarching mystery the show centered around. Several series followed in the footsteps of Lost, but it’s a tough genre to keep going. There’s a fine balance between giving answers and creating more questions. Now, the creators of Dark (another puzzle box series) are bringing us another mystery to solve with Netflix’s 1899, which hits Netflix on Nov. 17.

It’s hard to decipher any true answers from the teaser or the full-length trailer for 1899, but it did give us two names that we think might play an important role in the mystery. Here’s what we know about 1899 and the ships’ names, the Kerberos and the Prometheus.

In ‘1899’ the ships’ names might be a big clue in the overall mystery | Netflix

In ‘1899’ the ship’s name Kerberos seems like a play on Cerberus

For those not familiar with Greek mythology, a three-headed dog named Cerberus guarded the underworld ruled by Hades. Cerberus was tasked with making sure those who entered the underworld stayed there for eternity. He also had some monstrous brothers and sisters (for lack of a better word), like the Chimaera and the Hydra.

If Cerberus made sure no one left the underworld, could this hint at someone on the Kerberos watching to make sure the missing passengers of the abandoned ship, the Prometheus, don’t return to civilization? And if that’s the case, did all of the Prometheus’ passengers die and now exist in a type of “underworld” in 1899? With Cerberus’ role as a “watchdog,” we think there’s a chance someone onboard the Kerberos is keeping an eye out for something important. We just don’t know what yet.

RELATED: ‘1899’ Looks Like Netflix’s Biggest Mystery of the Year so Far

Prometheus was a titan in Greek mythology

When we looked into the names of each ship for 1899, it didn’t take us long to learn some interesting details about Prometheus. Brittanica describes Prometheus as “one of the Titans, the supreme trickster, and a god of fire. His intellectual side was emphasized by the apparent meaning of his name, Forethinker. In common belief he developed into a master craftsman, and in this connection, he was associated with fire and the creation of mortals.”

The phrase “supreme trickster” immediately caught our eyes. Is someone or something tricking the passengers into believing they’re somewhere they’re not? We know Dark dealt with alternate timelines and time travel. However, the creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, said 1899 and Dark aren’t connected in any way. So, we assume that knocks the possibility of alternate timelines off the table.

Prometheus also stole fire from the gods and gave it to humanity. Most people believe that fire, in this instance, represents technology and civilization. Rolling that around in our brains for a minute makes us wonder if the passengers on the Prometheus were on a mission with another goal. Perhaps one dealing with creating technology for the rest of the world to use?

‘1899’ hides clues everywhere

As with most mystery shows, there are clues hidden in every scene, and 1899 does the same. We can’t imagine the creators of the series don’t have a deeper meaning hidden behind the names of the ships. Both names evoke images of fire and hell, and that can’t be a good sign. Plus, the connection of Cerberus to Hades and the underworld hints at a connection to some sort of hell, whether it’s literal or figurative. Getting lost at sea certainly qualifies as a version of hell for most people.

So, what are your thoughts on the ships’ names? Have you watched 1899 yet? If so, chime in in the comments and down below and give me some of your best theories.

All eight episodes of 1899 are currently streaming on Netflix.

