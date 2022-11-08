‘1899’ Looks Like Netflix’s Biggest Mystery of the Year So Far

The spookiest time of the year might be over, but Netflix still has plenty of chills up its sleeve. The new series 1899 hits the streamer this month, and it centers around a ship of immigrants traveling to New York. 1899 boasts the creators of Dark at the helm, which likely means everyone is in for a wild ride. Here’s everything we know about the new Netflix series 1899.

‘1899’ stars Emily Beecham, Isaak Dentler, Andreas Pietschmann, Niklas Maienschein, and Tino Mewes | Cr. Netflix

What is Netflix’s ‘1899’ about?

Excellent question. However, if you know anything about Dark, then you know the answer to this isn’t a simple one. But we’re here to help, so let us fill you in on what we know about 1899.

Netflix’s summary for the show reads, “A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

One of the posters Netflix dropped features a moving image of a large ship teetering precariously on the edge of a triangle-shaped whirlpool in the ocean. The caption reads, “What we know if just a drop in the ocean.” Another poster shows Maura Franklin, played by Emily Beecham (The Pursuit of Love), falling in the middle of a triangle created by ocean water.

In one of the trailers, Maura pulls out a newspaper clipping about the ship that went missing, the Prometheus. It mentions the Devil’s Triangle, which is another name for the Bermuda Triangle, so we expect that to play a significant role in the story.

RELATED: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’: ‘The Outside’ Takes a Stab at Ridiculous Claims From the Beauty Industry

When does ‘1899’ premiere on Netflix?

Luckily, 1899 hits Netflix on Nov. 17, 2022, meaning fans don’t have to wait much longer to dive into the mystery. Netflix plans to drop the entire series at once, so get your binge-watching pants on and settle in for eight episodes.

The show features multiple languages from the characters

If you watched Dark, then you know it’s a German show with the characters all speaking German. English residents automatically got the dubbed version if they watched it on Netflix in the states. This time creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese brought together a cast from multiple countries. They wanted the cast to speak their native languages, and Friese told Deadline this was something important to her.

“Being true to the cultures and the languages was really important, we never wanted to have characters from different countries but everyone speaks English,” Friese said.

She also added that where you come from affects your behavior, and that was an aspect he wanted to touch on in 1899, “We wanted to explore this heart of Europe, where everyone comes from somewhere else and speaks a different language, and language defines so much of your culture and your behavior.”

We’re excited to dive into the mystery to figure out exactly what’s going on with the passengers on the Kerebos. Catch 1899 streaming exclusively on Netflix starting Nov. 17.

RELATED: Does Ilonka Die in ‘The Midnight Club?’