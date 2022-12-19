‘1923’: Breaking Down the Dutton Family in the Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

1923 is the latest prequel in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe that will introduce fans to another generation of Duttons. As the title indicates, the series will take place during the prohibition era after World War I, and it will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. But they aren’t the only family members fans will meet. So, let’s break down the Duttons from the new Yellowstone prequel, and see how they are related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from the flagship series.

Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

‘1923’ will feature one character from ‘1883’

The first Yellowstone prequel 1883 — starring Tim McGraw (James Dutton) and Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton) — told the story of the first Dutton generation to settle in Montana after traveling the Oregon Trail. The story ended with the death of their daughter Elsa (Isabel May) on the Montana land that would eventually become the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch.

During their journey, James and Margaret also had a five-year-old son named John (Audie Rick). In a Yellowstone Season 4 flashback to the year 1893, it’s revealed that they later have a son named Spencer.

Set 40 years after Elsa’s death, 1923 picks up with Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton — the brother of McGraw’s James — as the patriarch of the Dutton Ranch. He is married to Cara Dutton, played by Mirren. It’s not yet been revealed if they have any children. But, we know from the casting announcements that John Dutton from 1883 is now a grown man in his 40s who will be played by James Badge Dale.

Breaking down the Dutton family tree in the latest ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

John Dutton, from 1923 is described as his Uncle Jacob’s “right-hand man” on the ranch. He’s also a “dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.”

John’s younger brother Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) — who is also Jacob and Cara’s nephew — is described as having witnessed the horrors of World War I, which was briefly referenced in the 1923 trailer.

John is married to Emma (Marley Shelton), and they have a son named Jack (Darren Mann) — who is also Jacob and Cara’s great-nephew. Costner’s John Dutton was not born until the 1950s. Meaning that his father — also named John and played by Dabney Coleman in Yellowstone season 2 — will likely be Jack’s son.

That makes Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Mirren’s Cara Dutton from 1923 the great-great uncle and aunt of Costner’s John Dutton in Yellowstone.

‘1923’ will show the survival of the Dutton family

In addition to new Duttons, fans will also meet some of the family’s friends and enemies during that generation. The large ensemble cast includes Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, Sebastian Roché, Tim DeKay, Julia Schlaepfer, Caleb Martin, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton.

“We’re going to see people who we didn’t know about come into the universe, and we are going to recognize certain characters who are now members of the present-day Yellowstone family,” Roché told Variety. “In 1883, you saw the genesis of the Dutton family. This is the survival of the family.”

1923 premieres Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, and 1883 is now playing. Yellowstone Season 5 airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.