‘1923’ Cast Discusses Attending Taylor Sheridan’s Infamous Cowboy Camp

Cowboy camp is a rite of passage for cast members in many of Taylor Sheridan‘s shows, and the new Yellowstone prequel 1923 was no exception. At cowboy camp, actors experience a day in the life of a cowboy. They learn to get comfortable riding horses, herding, and roping cattle. The newest actors in the Sheridan-verse have recently discussed their experiences at cowboy camp.

Actors in the Dutton-verse attend cowboy camp to prepare for their roles

The cast members of both Yellowstone and its prequel series 1883 have discussed attending cowboy camp in preparation for their roles. “I love that stuff. You start to pick the brains of real cowboys. Guys that know what they’re doing,” said Rip actor Cole Hauser in a BTS video.

“The actors get here about 8 o’clock, and then we start exposing them to real-life situations in 1883,” stunt coordinator Jason Rodriquez explained in a BTS video for 1883. “We have them work cattle, we have them herd them out and sort them. We take them down to the pond and have them swim horses so they can prepare them for the river crossings that are coming in the script.”

The cast of ‘1923’ discusses attending cowboy camp

The cast of 1923 received an invite to cowboy camp as well. In Sheridan’s new series, the Duttons must defend their land in a time of drought, depression, and Prohibition. Darren Mann plays Jack Dutton, the youngest of the 1923 generation. His love interest Elizabeth Strafford is portrayed by Michelle Randolph.

While speaking with Slash Film, Mann discussed bonding with his co-stars at cowboy camp. “We all had such a fun time and just so many good laughs and making bonds and connections. I would love to start every single job, I do like that, really,” the actor stated.

Randolph explained that she and her fellow castmates were “all learning something new together, minus a few people who already knew how to ride horses and for real cowboys.” The actor continued that they were “looking ridiculous” at first but eventually caught the hang of things.

One cowboy tradition had Mann and Randolph owing a lot of beers. “You’ve got to buy a six-pack. Apparently, it’s the cowboy rule if your hat flies off,” Mann told Slash Film. “And we could not keep a hold of these hats for the first while.”

Brian Geraghty says the camp is a positive bonding experience

Also joining the 1923 universe is Brian Geraghty, who plays Dutton ranch foreman Zane Davis. Though Davis had some experience riding horses, cowboy camp was still crucial to getting him comfortable with the animals.

“You’ve gotta really pony up, no pun intended, to really become proficient enough to know, or at least look like you know, what you’re doing,” the actor told ComingSoon. “We all did a cowboy camp together, so it is really crucial for us to bond that way, really. I feel like it helped out our relationships in terms of the show, and there’s a lot of familiarity there.”

1923 premieres Sunday, December 18, 2022, on Paramount+.