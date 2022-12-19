‘1923’: Where Was the Taylor Sheridan Series Filmed?

Like many of Taylor Sheridan‘s shows, 1923 features picturesque filming locations and scenery. The new prequel series follows the early 20th-century Duttons as they defend their land in Montana in times of prohibition, drought, and the Great Depression. Fans can probably guess one of 1923‘s filming locations, but the cast and crew headed out of the country to shoot several scenes.

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Montana was the primary filming location for ‘1923’

It will come as no surprise that Montana served as the primary filming location for much of 1923. Production began in Butte in July 2022. Scenes for the Yellowstone prequel were filmed all over the state. Locations include Anaconda, Whitehall, Deer Lodge, Hamilton, Dillon, Pony, Park City, and Valier, Montana.

For the cast and crew, filming in Montana was no picnic. Yellowstone and 1883 actors have both discussed the difficult conditions that come from working in Montana’s extreme temperatures. Timothy Dalton, who plays Donald Whitfield in 1923, described filming “on top of a hill with a blasting wind coming at us” while speaking with The New York Times.

As for the locals in Montana, filming caused some inconveniences, as it often does, but overall seems to have had a positive effect on Butte. “It’s a big boon for our community,” Butte’s Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes told KTVQ News.

“It is disruptive in ways because there will be street closures. There will be redirections of traffic,” Byrnes continued. However, she noted that “services and materials that are going into this production are being sourced locally, so we’re seeing a big impact to a lot of our businesses being able to provide these services.”

The ‘1923’ cast and crew headed to Africa

Africa is another filming location we know about in 1923. IMDb specifies that filming took place in Tanzania and South Africa. It’s difficult to guess exactly what scenes and purposes these filming locations have in the Yellowstone prequel. However, the filming location does help to make sense of a brief clip shown in the trailer, which shows a lion running toward the screen.

Scenes from ‘1923’ were also filmed in Europe

Filming locations for 1923 weren’t limited to the United States. IMDb states that filming for some of the series took place in Europe and specifies Malta as one location. Malta is a small archipelago between Sicily and the North African coast. It’s not clear if other parts of Europe were used to film the show. Jacob Dutton’s wife, Clara, is an Irish immigrant, so perhaps the series will include flashbacks or glimpses of her home country.

Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series 1883 took place in the aftermath of the Civil War. Jame, Thomas, and Shea all took part in the fighting, and the series includes several flashbacks to the war. 1923 may flashback to WWI, which officially ended in 1918. This could explain the filming locations in both Europe and Africa.

1923 premieres Sunday, December 18, 2022, on Paramount+.