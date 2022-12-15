‘1923’: Timothy Dalton Calls Filming the Series in Freezing Conditions a ‘Nightmare’

To be a part of a Taylor Sheridan series like 1923, actors must expect a considerable amount of uncomfortable filming conditions. Much of the filming takes place in the elements, with the cast enduring boiling hot or freezing temperatures. Timothy Dalton, who plays Donald Whitfield in 1923, knows firsthand how cold it can get while filming in Montana.

Timothy Dalton | Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Paramount+

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill previously discussed harsh conditions while filming ‘1883’

Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s TV universe have probably heard some tales of the grueling filming conditions his actors endure. Sheridan often prepares the cast to look competent on horses and know the ways of working on a ranch by having them attend his famous “cowboy camp.”

Then the actors have to deal with the challenges of filming in the great outdoors. Tim McGraw, who starred alongside his wife Faith Hill in the first Yellowstone prequel 1883, has described these challenges in detail.

“When Faith and I sat down to sign the contracts, I said, ‘We are no longer the boss anymore. We are hired hands,'” the actor told Deadline. “We were burning hot or freezing cold. There weren’t a lot of showers until I was forced every now and then. It was hard work.”

‘1923’ actor Timothy Dalton called the freezing conditions on set a ‘nightmare’

1923 takes place 40 years after the first Yellowstone prequel, but filming conditions weren’t any more comfortable for the cast. “It was a nightmare,” Timothy Dalton told The New York Times. Dalton plays Donald Whitfield, a wealthy new enemy for the Dutton family, in 1923.

“We are on top of a hill with a blasting wind coming at us. The cameras freeze up. Your toes freeze up,” the actor continued. 1923 director Ben Richards marveled at Harrison Ford’s grit during filming. The 80-year-old actor rode horses up mountains against icy winds without a word of protest.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are Jacob and Cara Dutton. A new era of #YellowstoneTV begins with #1923TV, streaming December 18, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/tt8QMfhX5p — 1923 Official (@1923official) November 28, 2022

“I’ve never had a complaint from him,” Richardson said. “I can’t express how much of a team player he is — to the point that it’s shocking. He’s Harrison Ford. He could be doing anything. I’m sure there are people who would prefer to have a double standing in. He did not.”

Taylor Sheridan calls Timothy Dalton’s work ‘special’

Timothy Dalton joined the cast of 1923 at the behest of creator Taylor Sheridan. The British actor is well-known for playing James Bond, but he was a little surprised by Sheridan’s request. “I was on a ranch in Wyoming, and I called him, and he said, ‘Taylor, what are you asking me to do?'” Sheridan told Entertainment Tonight.

The screenwriter told Dalton to trust him. “He did. And his work is special, and I’m honored to have him a part of it,” Sheridan continued. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what he does cause it’s rare. It’s really rare, and it’s beautiful, and it’s tough to watch.”

1923 premieres Sunday, December 18, 2022, on Paramount+.