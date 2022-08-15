‘1989’ Is ‘Hands Down’ Sophie Turner’s Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Several celebrities share their support for Taylor Swift and her chart-topping original music. That includes her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, and his wife Sophie Turner. While on a live stream, the former Game of Thrones actor revealed that one album, in particular, is “hands down” her favorite.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated in summer 2008

Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

They’re chart-topping pop musicians. Swift is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” and “Cruel Summer.” Joe Jonas was one member of the Jonas Brothers, also appearing in several projects for Disney Channel.

These artists began their romance in the summer of 2008, with the two publicly splitting in October 2008 after a 27-second phone call.

“For those who have expressed concern over the ’27-second’ phone call…,” Jonas wrote on MySpace at the time. “I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well-received. I did not end the conversation.”

“Someone else did,” he continued. “Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk. A phone call can be pretty short when someone else ends the call.”

Years later, the two formed an amicable relationship. Swift even sent a gift to Jonas and his partner, Sophie Turner, in July 2020 to celebrate the birth of the couple’s first child.

‘1989’ is Sophie Turner’s favorite Taylor Swift album

Jonas and his wife later shared their support for Swift’s music. While live on social media, the couple discussed some of their favorite Swift projects.

“Favorite Taylor Swift album? 1989 — hands down. The best. Although Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa Stark,” Turner said, turning to Joe Jonas, “did you know that?”

“Really,” Jonas asked. “That’s really cool. And 1989 is a great album.”

“Literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” Turner added, to which Jonas replied, “bangers.”

Swift has not yet commented on the shoutout from these celebrities, although several viewers also mentioned their favorite Swift albums in the comments section.

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Joe Jonas?

Some Swift originals are not-so-secretly about her relationship with the Jonas Brother. According to Distractify, “Last Kiss” detailed “all of the messy feelings one has after a breakup,” which Swift was dealing with at the time of writing the Speak Now hit.

Even for the Red song “Holy Ground,” the hidden message mentioned Joe Jonas’ appearance at her “Speak Now” tour date in San Diego, with Swift saying, “When you came to the show in SD.”

Although it was never confirmed by the songwriter, some fans speculated “Mr. Perfectly Fine” was about her fling with Jonas. That was allegedly confirmed by an Instagram Story from Turner, who wrote, “It’s not NOT a bop.”

RELATED: Here Are the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestants Featured in Taylor Swift’s Music Video, ‘You Need To Calm Down’