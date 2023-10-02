'All American: Homecoming' Season 3 is coming to The CW, but several key cast members will appear in reduced roles in the new episodes.

School is back in session. The CW series All American: Homecoming will return for season 3. But two familiar cast members will have much smaller roles in the upcoming season.

The CW renewed ‘All American: Homecoming’ for season 3

In June 2023, The CW delivered some long-awaited good news for fans of All American: Homecoming when it renewed the show for season 3.

The new season of the All American spinoff will have 13 episodes. Initially, the network planned for All American: Homecoming Season 3 to air sometime during the 2023-24 broadcast season. However, no premiere date has been announced amid strike-related production delays.

“The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024,” Perry Sook, the CEO of The CW’s parent company Nexstar, said of the network’s scripted series during an earnings call in August 2023 (via Deadline).

Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will not return as series regulars in ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 3

While All American: Homecoming is returning to The CW, the renewal came with some big caveats. Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will not be back as series regulars in season 3 due to budget cuts, according to Deadline.

Smith, the show’s male lead, plays Damon Sims. Jenrette plays Amara Patterson. However, the actors probably won’t be entirely absent from the upcoming episodes. Both are likely to appear in recurring roles.

Cory Hardrict (who plays Coach Marcus Turner) and Rhoyle Ivy King (who plays Nathaniel Hardin) will remain as series regulars. However, they’ll likely appear in fewer episodes than usual.

Cast members who will continue as series regulars for season 3 include Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Sylvester Powell as JR, Netta Walker as Keisha McCalls, and Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins. Thea Mays actor Camille Hyde’s status is unclear.

Fans will have to wait and see what the cast reductions mean for the show. But our guess is that Smith’s reduced role means that Damon and Simone – who we learned in the season 2 finale had slept together – don’t become a serious item in season 3.

Why is ‘All American: Homecoming’ cutting cast members?

The reductions to the All American: Homecoming cast are part of a wave of budget cuts at The CW, which was recently acquired by Nexstar. The cost-cutting has led to a string of cancellations, with the network pulling the plug on shows such as Gotham Knights, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, and Walker: Independence. Meanwhile, several returning shows have been forced to scale back. In addition to cast reductions at All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois will also return minus seven of its 12 series regulars. The cast cuts include Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, per TVLine.

All American: Homecoming Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

