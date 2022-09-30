2 ‘Big Brother 24’ Houseguests Got Matching Tattoos, ‘It’s so Perfect’

The Big Brother 24 cast are still hanging out together after the finale. There was some talk about getting tattoos to remember their time on the show. But two unexpected houseguests were the first to get matching tattoos.

Turner pulled a muffin prank on Jasmine

We’re all smiles because the first #BB24 Sunday episode of the season is only 30 minutes away!? See you there!? #BBJasmine pic.twitter.com/FYW1kst9V4 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Reveals to Taylor a Jasmine Rumor That Hurt Her Game

Matt “Turner” Turner and Jasmine Davis’s games were linked since they were Festie Besties. If they won, they were both safe. But if they were nominated for the block, then they would be in danger.

Turner admitted to being annoyed with Jasmine’s requests from other houseguests. She heavily relied on them after spraining her ankle. Jasmine was also annoyed with Turner for not washing regularly and more.

So Turner decided to prank Jasmine. She sat aside muffins to eat later. He ate half of it and put the remaining muffin back. Jasmine realized this and went around the house trying to figure out who ate her muffin.

It made for a funny segment on the show, and Jasmine was having fun with the mystery. But the live feeds showed she was actually upset to find out it was Turner since they weren’t getting along.

Jasmine and Turner got matching ‘Big Brother 24’ tattoos

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Jasmine Davis on Taylor’s Protection and Saying Do ‘Not Let Turner Win’

The Festie Besties didn’t get along in the house. But it looks like they look at their time together fondly now the season is done.

“It’s so perfect,” Jasmine said in a video Taylor Hale shared on her Instagram Story on Sept. 30. “Alright, unbelievable news. Hot off the presses. Momma got a half-eaten [jumbled word],” Taylor said. Jasmine was sitting on the couch, and Taylor zoomed into her ankle, revealing a small muffin tattoo, and someone took a bite out of it.

“Oh my god, what are those words?” Taylor said in response to her mistake. “Momma got a half-eaten muffin on her ankle.” Jasmine laughed and said, “It had to happen!” Taylor then showed Turner unzipping his pants to reveal the same half of a muffin on his thigh.

The ‘Big Brother’ finale addressed the muffin mystery

Big Brother Cast with Julie Chen Moonves of ‘Big Brother 24’ | Shawn Laws O’Neil ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Jasmine knew while she was still in the house that Turner ate her muffin. But this wasn’t revealed in the show.

The finale had houseguests reveal their secrets. Joseph Abdin and Michael Bruner revealed they were lawyers. But Turner and Joseph got to conclude the muffin saga for fans.

Julie Chen Moonves asked, “Who ate Jasmine’s muffin?” Jasmine yelled, “Thank you, Julie! Thank you so much. I knew you had my back. I knew it.”

Turner then stood up. “Alright, I will admit I ate Jasmine’s muffin,” he said. “And I did it in the DR.” Jasmine said, “You didn’t even do it in my face.” She claimed she already felt like she knew he was lying and wanted a dozen muffins from him after this.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Reveals When the Jury Picked Taylor to Win