2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom

The Brady Bunch remains beloved more than five decades after its 1969 premiere. Millions of fans still enjoy watching reruns about the squeaky-clean fictional family that inspired several spinoffs and movies. The show is so popular that avid followers can still sing the theme song word for word and even reference the sitcom’s catchphrases and most memorable episodes. However, some viewers might not know that two actors who played brothers on The Brady Bunch also portrayed a gay couple in another TV comedy decades later.

‘The Brady Bunch’ became a TV classic

‘The Brady Bunch’ cast in 1972 | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Airing 177 episodes over five seasons, the series revolved around the blended Brady family. The situational comedy was somewhat ahead of its time, featuring the marriage of widowed architect Mike Brady to the single Carol Martin, bringing his three sons, her three daughters, and a live-in housekeeper, Alice.

Sherwood Schwartz created and produced the show, whose 30-minute episodes covered simple family problems that always had favorable resolutions.

Barry Williams and Christopher Knight played Greg and Peter, the two oldest boys in the family. According to BestLife, they spent a good portion of their adolescent years in front of the camera. Also featuring Maureen McCormick as Marcia, Eve Plumb as Jan, Susan Olsen as Cindy, and Mike Lookinland as Bobby, the cast remained close even after the show ended. E! Online reported in 2019 that although they had their fair share of disagreements on set, the actors have reunited and remained on good terms over the years.

On-screen brothers Barry Williams and Christopher Knight later played a gay couple

The Bradys were as wholesome as could be, and for years, it was hard to imagine Williams and Knight playing any parts except brothers. That changed years later when the two actors portrayed a gay couple in a 2006 episode of the popular sitcom That ’70s Show.

The roles are worlds away from that of Greg and Peter Brady, especially because Greg never even kissed anyone during the five-year run of The Brady Bunch.

So, what happens in the season 8 episode of That ’70s Show? Williams and Knight play Jeff and Josh, a couple that moves in next door to the Foreman family. The show even hilariously references the actors’ roles as Greg and Peter.

According to Fandom, Jeff mentions he and Josh are often mistaken for brothers. Then he laughs, “Who would believe that the two of us could be brothers?”

Williams and Knight aren’t the only actors from The Brady Bunch who appeared on That ’70s Show. Plumb, who played their sister and middle child Jan, portrayed Jackie’s mom, IMDb reports. Brooke Shields later took over the role.

Which ‘Brady Bunch’ sibling has the highest net worth?

The six actors who portrayed the Brady kids are still recognized, and given the show’s popularity, many would expect they’re still raking in money from the sitcom that made them stars. However, TVSeriesFinale reports that, according to Olsen, none of the actors has received residuals from The Brady Bunch since 1979. Despite the show’s successful syndication, the cast’s contracts included residuals for only the first 10 reruns.

Since they’ve all dabbled in other projects, which Brady Bunch kid has the highest net worth? No, it’s not McCormick, who played the seemingly favorite child, Marcia. Nor is it Williams. It’s Knight, with an impressive $10 million. He has worked in the computer industry, established a TV tuner company, and landed various acting gigs.