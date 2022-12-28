2 Major Changes Kate Middleton Could Make When She’s Queen to ‘Stand Out’

Prince William‘s wife (formerly known as Kate Middleton) has undergone quite a few changes since she’s been in the public eye.

There was a noticeable shift in her style from when she was William’s girlfriend to her role as the Duchess of Cambridge. Now that she is the Princess of Wales a number of royal watchers believe her style has been reflecting preparation for her future role of queen consort. And an expert predicts that when that time comes, Kate will make two major changes in order to really “stand out.”

Kate Middleton wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara as she’s being driven to the annual Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales’ style evolution over the years

Celebrity stylist Lalla Bronshtein spoke about how Kate’s style has evolved from when she and William were dating to when she married into the royal family.

“Kate Middleton’s style has undergone an evolution over the years since she first entered the spotlight as Prince William’s college girlfriend,” Bronshtein previously said per Express. “In preparing for her role as queen, I think her personal style has developed; she’s choosing more fashion-forward looks and becoming more experimental while consciously still dressing as becoming of a future queen.”

The changes Kate could make to her hair and wardrobe

Kate Middleton arrives to attend the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey | HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund predicted that we’ll see two significant changes when the princess does become queen consort.

“I think Kate’s look has been growing more regal every year,” Lund told Express. “This pleases me because to begin with, when she was first engaged to Prince William, I didn’t think that her wardrobe was really cutting the mustard — too much High Street, not enough designer.” Lund also approves of the shoes Kate’s been sporting lately as well saying: “her footwear choices are definitely better these days and she’s been spotted wearing Gianvito Rossi rather than LK Bennett — much more stylish and more comfortable.”

According to Lund, the changes the princess could make when she becomes queen are with her hair and the color of her wardrobe.

Kate wears her hair down with loose curls often but Lund thinks when she’s the monarch’s wife she’ll be donning more hats so she “may need to style her hair differently to work with the hat.” Lund also opined that the princess might make it a point to wear brighter colors for important engagements.

Queen Elizabeth wore bright colors during engagements to stand out

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II visit Leicester on the first date of the late queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour | Indigo/Getty Images

The reason the princess could opt for brighter colors is to “stand out” as it’s much easier for someone in a crowd to spot a figure wearing a neon color over a neutral shade. In fact, Kate’s grandmother-in-law wore such vibrant colors during appearances and engagements for that exact reason.

In the documentary The Queen at 90, Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex explained: “Don’t forget that when [the queen] turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past.”