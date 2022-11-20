2022 American Music Awards Predictions: Favorite K-pop Artist

The 2022 American Music Awards are being held on Nov. 20. This year, the award show introduced a new category called Favorite K-pop Artist. Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s predictions for Favorite K-pop at the 2022 AMAs.

Who is nominated for Favorite K-pop Artist at the 2022 AMAs?

This year is the first year Favorite K-pop Artist has ever been a category at the AMAs. By adding the category, the AMAs became the first major U.S. music award show to have a K-pop category.

Favorite K-pop Artist is a fan-voted award, and voting for the award closed on Nov. 14. Nominees for the Favorite K-pop Artist category can be viewed below.

2022 Favorite K-pop Artist nominees:

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

BTS seems like the most likely winner of Favorite K-pop Artist

At the 2022 AMAs, BTS already took home the award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group during the non-televised awards.

Out of all of the nominees for Favorite K-pop Artist, BTS has won the most awards. In 2018, the band won Favorite Social Artist, and they won Favorite Social Artist, Tour of the Year, and Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock in 2019.

At the 2020 AMAs, BTS once again won Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock. In 2021, the band won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group.

If BTS wins Favorite K-pop Artist, they will have won every single award they have ever been nominated for at the AMAs.

Given BTS’ numerous accolades, including the prestigious Artist of the Year award in 2021, they seem like the favorite for the Favorite K-pop Artist category.

Who else could win Favorite K-pop Artist at the 2022 AMAs?

If BTS does not win Favorite K-pop Artist at the 2022 AMAs, there are a few groups who could pull an upset.

Blackpink recently won Best Metaverse Performance and was nominated for Group of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

While Favorite K-pop Artist is the group’s first AMAs nomination, BLACKPINK has had an active year and in September they released an album called Born Pink.

If BTS or Blackpink does not win Favorite K-pop Artist, TXT seems poised to take home the award. Labelmates with BTS, TXT has steadily risen in popularity since their debut in 2019.

Their 2022 EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and the band embarked on a world tour called Act: Lovesick in 2022.

While this is TXT’s first year being nominated at the AMAs, they have received nominations at other U.S. award shows like the MTV VMAs and the People’s Choice Awards.

On top of this, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai of TXT are attending the 2022 AMAs, hinting the band members are hopeful they will be accepting the award.

The 2022 AMAs will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

