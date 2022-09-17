2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Nominations, When and How to Watch

The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominated Drake, Ye, Doja Cat, Megan the Stallion, and other chart-topping artists. Here’s when and where to watch the music ceremony hosted in 2022 by Fat Joe.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards will be broadcast on the television network on Oct. 4, 2022

Kanye West performs ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothin’ and ‘Good Life’ during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2007 | Frank Mullen/WireImage

Just months after the BET Awards, this television network hosts the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. According to Billboard, the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards will be taped at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Centre on Sept. 30, and will premiere Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET. The event will include celebrity appearances, with Fat Joe hosting this year’s award ceremony.

“Fat Joe is Hip Hop royalty,” Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in a statement. “He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop, throughout his outstanding musical career.”

“He is a treasured friend of the network, and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” Orlando continued. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved Hip Hop stars.”

Nominees at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards include Drake, Megan thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and others

This annual award ceremony showcases hip-hop performers, producers, and music video directors, with categories like Best Collaboration, Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, and Lyricist of the Year.

The nominees for Best Live Performer are Cardi B, Doja Cat, Drake, J. Cole, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator. The artists up for Hip Hop artist of the year include Cardi B, Doja Cat, Drake, Future, Ye, Lamar, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The nominees for Song of the Year include “Big Energy” by Latto, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & Glorilla, “First Class” by Jack Harlow, “Hot S***” by Cardi B, Kanye West, & Lil Durk, “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black, “Wait for U” by Future Feat. Drake & Tems, “Way 2 Sexy” by Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug.

Drake and Kayne are among the artists with the most BET Hip-Hop Award nominations

Drake leads the Hip Hop Awards with the most nominations, including those for Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Hustler of the Year.

These 14 nominations are mainly thanks to the 2021 release, Certified Lover Boy. Kayne West is a close second regarding nominations, snagging 10 total nods from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards spotlight Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Schoolly D, and other artists. Fans can even vote online for this award ceremony, picking their favorite “Hip Hop Platform” and the “DJ of the Year.”

The BET Hip Hop Awards broadcast on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m ET/PT.

