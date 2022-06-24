2022 Daytime Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Drama Series

For the soap opera genre, the 2022 Daytime Emmys are a big night. Aside from honoring the actors, the awards also honor the best shows. Outstanding Drama Series is the top prize every show aims to win, yet only one will score the coveted trophy on June 24.

General Hospital cast and crew I Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

A look at the 2022 Daytime Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series

The 2022 Daytime Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series consist of the four remaining soap operas and the mini-series Beyond Salem. The spinoff of the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives became a massive hit with fans and critics. It’s feeling the love in award season with four Emmy nominations. The mini-series might be the underdog in the race and faces stiff competition from its sister soap and other shows.

RELATED: 2022 Daytime Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless had a phenomenal year with its stories. From Amanda Sinclair’s (Mishael Morgan) reuniting with her birth mother to Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding to Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), there was a lot of drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful had a lot of surprises in 2021 for fans, including the return of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Bringing back one of their villains and having her the mother of beloved hero John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) was one of the most jaw-dropping moments.

General Hospital is the last nominee in the category and has won 14 times. The ABC soap opera hopes to add another trophy to its growing list of accolades. They have a good shot with the explosive and tear-jerking drama they had in 2021.

‘The Young and the Restless’ should win for Drama Series

It’s going to be a tough race for Drama Series, and as fans know, the 2022 Daytime Emmy will have some surprises. The Young and the Restless has come under criticism for its writing, but the show pulls out the drama when needed.

The show tackles many social issues, and this past year they wrote a storyline about bullying and underage drinking. Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) spiraling out of control because of bullying almost cost her her life. The storyline was emotional, and viewers applauded the show’s portrayal of an important issue.

‘General Hospital’ will win the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Drama Series

When it comes to the darlings of the Emmys, General Hospital is a favorite with Academy voters. The show holds the record for most wins and is a leading contender for the 2022 Daytime Emmy. Last year’s Nixon Falls storyline with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was one of its best plots.

Aside from Nina and Sonny’s story, the show capped off 2021 with the death of Port Charles hero Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). The ABC soap opera creates jaw-dropping moments and gave some of its best storylines last year. So don’t be surprised when their name is called at the end evening.

RELATED: 2022 Daytime Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series