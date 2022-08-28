2022 MTV VMAs Predictions: Best K-pop

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. One of the categories at this year’s award show is Best K-pop, and six K-pop acts are nominated. Here are our predictions for the Best K-pop category at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Who is nominated for Best K-pop at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The Best K-pop category was first introduced at the 2019 MTV VMAs. It is a fan-voted category, with fans voting for their favorite K-pop act.

Voting takes place over the course of multiple weeks through MTV’s official website. The voting period for this year’s Best K-pop category is closed, with winners set to be announced on Aug. 28.

There are six nominees in the Best K-pop category at the 2022 MTV VMAs, and the list of nominees can be viewed below.

Best K-pop:

BTS, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy, “Loco”

Lisa, “Lalisa”

Seventeen, “Hot”

Stray Kids, “Maniac”

Twice, “The Feels”

BTS is the most likely winner of the Best K-pop category

Out of the nominees, BTS is the most likely winner. Since the category was introduced in 2019, BTS has won every year.

The band won in 2019 for “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey),” in 2020 for the song “ON,” and in 2021 for their song “Butter.”

Of all the nominees, BTS is the only group to have ever been nominated four times, every year since the award was introduced.

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, BTS is nominated for five awards: Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Metaverse Performance, Best Visual Effects, and Group of the Year.

Out of all of the Best K-pop nominees, this is the highest number of nominations, seemingly giving BTS an edge in the category.

Stray Kids and Twice seem like the next most likely to win at the 2022 MTV VMAs

If BTS does not win Best K-pop, Stray Kids and Twice seem poised to be the next likely winners. Both have had big years music-wise, and also held successful tours in 2022.

“The Feels” is Twice’s first original English-language single and the K-pop group released the song in October 2021. In December 2021, the band launched their 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ.

The U.S. leg of the tour was in high demand, and encore shows at Banc of California Stadium were added, making Twice the first female K-pop group to headline and sell out a concert in a U.S. stadium.

Stray Kids has had an impressive 2022. “Maniac” took the world by storm, and the band’s album Oddinary reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The group’s Maniac world tour quickly sold out and was notably difficult to get tickets for earlier this year.

The broadcast of the 2022 MTV VMAs will begin at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

