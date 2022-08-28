2022 MTV VMAs Predictions: Group of the Year

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28. Each year, the award show airs is put on by MTV and honors the best of music videos through fan-voted categories. One of the categories at the 2022 MTV VMAs is Group of the Year, and the category has already been narrowed down to two nominees: BTS and BLACKPINK.

Based on the available criteria, the winner of Group of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs could be a complete toss-up. Here are our predictions and reasoning as to why BTS or BLACKPINK could take home the award.

Who is nominated for Group of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs?

The Group of the Year award was first introduced in 1984, and it has gone through multiple iterations. In the past, it has been referred to as Best Group Video and Best Group, and it is now known as Group of the Year.

This year, there are eight nominees for Group of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The complete list of nominees can be viewed below.

Group of the Year:

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

While the Group of the Year award has eight nominees, it was revealed on Aug. 24 that voting has already narrowed down the field to two nominees: BTS and BLACKPINK. Voting for the Group of the Year award has closed according to MTV’s official website.

Why BTS could win Group of the Year

Between the two K-pop groups, BTS seems to be the one who has a slight edge over BLACKPINK. For starters, BTS has won the award for the past three years.

In 2019 and 2020, BTS won Best Group, and the band won Group of the Year when the award was renamed in 2021. With three wins, BTS is tied with No Doubt for the most wins in the Group of the Year category.

Based on the name of the award, BTS has had an active year. Last year, BTS released two hit singles, “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” In 2021 and 2022, the band put on their Permission to Dance On Stage tour. In June, BTS released an anthology album called Proof.

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, BTS is nominated for a total of five awards: Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Metaverse Performance, Best Visual Effects, and Group of the Year. Out of all of the Group of the Year nominees, BTS has the most nominations at the 2022 award show.

Why BLACKPINK could win at the 2022 MTV VMAs

While BTS has history on their side and more nominations, there are a few reasons why the band might not win this year.

With more nominations, there is the chance that fan voting could be split and divided unevenly across categories. In addition, BTS is not attending the 2022 MTV VMAs, while BLACKPINK is attending and performing.

Right now, BLACKPINK is in the middle of a comeback. The K-pop group released a new song called “Pink Venom” on Aug. 19, and they are set to release an album called Born Pink on Sept. 16. This means fan involvement surrounding the group is high at this period in time and could be reflected in VMAs voting.

BLACKPINK will perform “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV VMAs, giving the band more publicity with casual listeners leading up to the award show.

The broadcast of the 2022 MTV VMAs will start at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

