2022 VMAs: Nicki Minaj Receives Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 28. At the upcoming award show, Nicki Minaj will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Minaj is also expected to perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is the highest honor one can receive at the MTV VMAs. This will be the first time since 2019 that someone is awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Missy Elliot last received the award at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

According to Variety, Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+ released a statement about Minaj receiving the award, saying:

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

ATTENTION BARBZ!!! @NICKIMINAJ IS OUR 2022 #VMA VIDEO VANGUARD RECIPIENT ?



You won’t want to miss her LIVE performance ? Sunday, August 28 at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/tB0SCIQuLR — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 8, 2022

Nicki Minaj will perform and is nominated at the MTV VMAs

In her career, Minaj has won five awards at MTV VMAs. The rapper has won three VMAs for Best Hip-Hop Video, one award for Best Female Video, and one award for Best Power Anthem.

This year, Minaj is nominated for Best Hip-Hop for her song “Do We Have a Problem?” which features Lil Baby. Nominees for the Best Hip-Hop category can be viewed below.

Best Hip-Hop nominees:

Eminem & Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar, “N95”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T, “Diet Coke”

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, Minaj is expected to give an acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her most popular songs.

Kane Brown, Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid and Marshmello, and Panic! at the Disco are also expected to perform at the upcoming award show.

How to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Those looking to attend the award show in person on Aug. 28 can check the Prudential Center’s official website for updates on tickets.

For those unable to attend in person, the 2022 MTV VMAs will be available to watch on MTV and MTV2. Music fans can also watch the award show on ViacomCBS networks including VH1, Comedy Central, and the CW.

Fans without cable subscriptions can stream the MTV VMAs on streaming platforms like Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. There is also an online viewing option and fans can tune into the award show on MTV’s official website or through the MTV app.

The broadcast of the MTV VMAs will start at 8 p.m. ET, and the complete list of nominees can be viewed here.

