2022 VMAs Viewers Are Weighing in With Their Favorite Moments of the Evening

From Johnny Depp’s “Moonman” cameo to BLACKPINK’s Lisa snagging a historic award, the 2022 VMAs included plenty of viral moments. Here’s what fans are saying about MTV Video Music Awards on social media.

Taylor Swift teasing her new album ‘Midnights’ at the 2022 VMAs

Taylor Swift watches the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 held at the Prudential Center | Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift award show appearance without some funky dancing from the pop star. The artist danced from her seat with Dylan O’Brien to performances from BLACKPINK and J Balvin.

As the recipient of the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year, Swift teased that new music is on the way. Sharing more information about her album Midnights hours later.

BLACKPINK bringing the ‘Pink Venom’ pain like

For BLINKs, the best moment was BLACKPINK’s appearance at VMAs. The artists appeared in black outfits on the red carpet, then took the stage to perform “Pink Venom.”At one point, Jennie shouted, “let’s go” to get the audience excited.

The official YouTube video of their performance is one of the most popular from the night, with over 10 million YouTube views and becoming one of the top trending music videos.

“BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT!!!! STAGE PRESENCE IS ON POINT,” one YouTube comment said, while another wrote, “They slayed. One of the best performances at the VMAs.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa trended on Twitter for her solo project, ‘Lalisa’

Lisa made history thanks to “Lalisa” and “Money,” becoming the first solo K-pop star to win a VMA. Some fans mentioned this on the Twitter thread, saying that her acceptance speech was one of their favorite moments.

“First of all, I want to thank you to MTV for this wonderful honor,” Lisa said during her acceptance speech. “I want to thank all of my collaborators on my solo project, especially Teddy Oppa. YG… and BLINKs. I mean, you’re like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen. I love you.”

Lisa turned to the other members saying, “and girls,” while Jisoo waved and Jennie made the “Lalisa” hand gesture.

Bad Bunny kissing his make dancer — and winning Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to win an all-genre award — the VMA for Artist of the Year. The “Titi Me Pregunto” artist also trended on Twitter for his kiss with a male dancer during his VMA performance.

“Bad Bunny is a Worldwide Phenomenon and he deserves to be. The man puts in the work and his music is on a whole different level. He puts on A HELL OF A SHOW,” one YouTube user wrote.

Some MTV VMA viewers mentioned Johnny Depp’s ‘Moonman’ as their favorite moment

Although he was the focus of recent controversy due to the Amber Heard trials, Johnny Depp appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as the “Moonman,” also known as the shape of the trophies from this award ceremony.

“Johnny Depp as Moonman! Woo, way to go MTV. Thank you for the fun,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “My favorite moment at the 2022 #VMAs was JOHNNY DEPP AS MOONMAN, hands down.”

