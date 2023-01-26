2023 Grammy Awards: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and More Announced as Performers

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced in November 2022, and on Jan. 25, the Recording Academy revealed some of the performers for the upcoming award show.

Bad Bunny | Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, Lizzo, and more will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards

On Jan. 25, the Recording Academy announced the first round of performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The performance lineup features multiple big names including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and Lizzo.

In total, the Recording Academy announced eight performers on Jan. 25, and according to Grammy.com, “Additional performers” will be “added soon.”

2023 Grammy Awards performers (so far):

Bad Bunny

Lizzo

Sam Smith

Kim Petras

Steve Lacy

Luke Combs

Brandi Carlile

Mary J. Blige

The performers are nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards

All of the performers announced for the music award show are nominees at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Bad Bunny is nominated for Album Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Música Urbana Album.

Lizzo is nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Lacy is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Progressive R&B Album.

Smith and Petras are both nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration “Unholy.” In the country music categories, Combs is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Blige received nominations for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album. Carlile was nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song, and Best Americana Album.

How to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can expect the award show to last until 11:30 p.m. ET. Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The award show will be broadcast on CBS. To watch the 2023 Grammy Awards on CBS, fans must have access to the channel through a cable or satellite subscription.

Music fans can also stream the 2023 Grammy Awards on Paramount+. Paramount+ plans start at $4.99 a month, and new subscribers get a seven-day free trial.

Because not all of the categories can be shown in the main broadcast, winners in a majority of the categories will be announced during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony in the hours leading up to the main ceremony.

The Grammys Premiere Ceremony will stream online. More details on how to stream the Grammys Premiere Ceremony will be announced at a later time.

If fans are not interested in watching the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, E! News will broadcast the red carpet for the Grammy Awards on the E! network.