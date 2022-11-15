2023 Grammy Awards: A Complete List of Nominees

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023. On Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. Multiple artists including Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar received multiple nominations. The nominees can be viewed below.

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock,” Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu,” GAYLE

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Yet To Come,” BTS

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer,” Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Blackout,” Turnstile

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

“Harmonia’s Dream,” The War On Drugs

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa, Spoon

Best Alternative Music Album

WE, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Big Thief

Fossora, Björk

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE,” Beyoncé

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun, PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“Vegas,” Doja Cat

“pushin P,” Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“BEAUTIFUL,” DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA

“WAIT FOR U,” Future Featuring Drake and Tems

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best Rap Album

GOD DID, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2, Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY, Daddy Yankee

La 167, Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Best Comedy Album

The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Sorry, Louis CK

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS, Various Artists

Encanto, Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story, Various Artists

The complete list of nominees can be viewed here.

