2023 Grammy Awards: A Complete List of Nominees
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023. On Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. Multiple artists including Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar received multiple nominations. The nominees can be viewed below.
Record Of The Year
- “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
- “Easy On Me,” Adele
- “BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
- “You And Me On The Rock,” Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- “Woman,” Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
- Voyage, ABBA
- 30, Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
- “abcdefu,” GAYLE
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- “BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé
- “Easy On Me,” Adele
- “GOD DID,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
- “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Muni Long
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
RELATED: Why Silk Sonic ‘Sexually’ Bowed out of the 2023 Grammys
Best Music Video
- “Easy On Me,” Adele
- “Yet To Come,” BTS
- “Woman,” Doja Cat
- “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Easy On Me,” Adele
- “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
- “Woman,” Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
- “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- “My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS
- “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat
- “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage, ABBA
- 30, Adele
- Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Rock Song
- “Black Summer,” Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “Blackout,” Turnstile
- “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
- “Harmonia’s Dream,” The War On Drugs
- “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
- Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler, Idles
- Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa, Spoon
Best Alternative Music Album
- WE, Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Big Thief
- Fossora, Björk
- Wet Leg, Wet Leg
- Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
- “VIRGO’S GROOVE,” Beyoncé
- “Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
- “Over,” Lucky Daye
- “Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
- Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
- Candydrip, Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun, PJ Morton
RELATED: Big HIt Music Confirms BTS Will Continue ‘as a Group Again Around 2025′ Following Members’ Military Enlistment
Best Rap Performance
- “GOD DID,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- “Vegas,” Doja Cat
- “pushin P,” Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla
- “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “BEAUTIFUL,” DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA
- “WAIT FOR U,” Future Featuring Drake and Tems
- “First Class,” Jack Harlow
- “Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
- “Big Energy (Live),” Latto
Best Rap Album
- GOD DID, DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You, Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
- “Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini
- “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
- “In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert
- “Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris
- “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
Best Country Album
- Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
- Palomino, Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest, Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Best Música Urbana Album
- TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2, Rauw Alejandro
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- LEGENDADDY, Daddy Yankee
- La 167, Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma
Best Comedy Album
- The Closer, Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow
- Sorry, Louis CK
- We All Scream, Patton Oswalt
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- ELVIS, Various Artists
- Encanto, Various Artists
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists
- Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Lorne Balfe
- West Side Story, Various Artists
The complete list of nominees can be viewed here.
RELATED: Ranking Taylor Swift’s Albums Based on How We Think She Would Rank Them