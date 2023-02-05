2023 Grammy Awards: The Complete List of Performers 

On Feb. 5, the 2023 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The award show will feature performances from popular artists including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Jay-Z, and more. The complete list of performers can be viewed below.

Harry Styles | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards

On Jan. 25, the Recording Academy announced the first round of performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Shortly after the first eight performers were announced, it was confirmed that Styles will also take the stage at the award show.

All nine performers are nominated for awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Smith and Petras will perform their nominated song “Unholy,” and it is assumed that the other performing artists will perform their nominated work as well.

2023 Grammy Awards performers:

Bad Bunny

Lizzo

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Steve Lacy

Luke Combs

Brandi Carlile

Mary J. Blige

Harry Styles

On Feb. 3, the Recording Academy confirmed that DJ Khaled will perform his song “God Did” with the song’s collaborations. The “God Did” performers can be viewed below.

“God Did” performers:

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Lil Wayne

Rick Ross

John Legend

Fridayy

There will be special tribute stages at the 2023 Grammy Awards

In addition to nominated artists performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards, there will also be special tribute stages during the award show. One of those special stages is a celebration called “50 Years of Hip-Hop.”

According to a press release, “LL COOL J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip hop. Questlove will serve as producer and musical director, music will be provided by The Roots and Black Thought will narrate.”

All of the artists involved in the celebration stage can be viewed below.

“50 Years of Hip-Hop” performers:

LL Cool J

Questlove

The Roots

Big Boi

Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star

De La Soul

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Missy Elliott

Future

GloRilla

Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King

Ice-T

Lil Baby

Lil Wayne

The Lox

Method Man

Nelly

Public Enemy

Queen Latifah

Rahiem

Rakim

Run-DMC

Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella

Scarface

Swizz Beatz

Too $hort

The 2023 Grammy Awards will also feature an “In Memorium” segment. This segment will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff.

“In Memorium” performers:

Kacey Musgraves

Sheryl Crow

Mick Fleetwood

Bonnie Raitt

Quavo

Maverick City Music

Stevie Wonder will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards

On Feb. 3, it was announced on CBS Mornings that Stevie Wonder will perform a special stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

According to Billboard, Wonder will perform with “two other famous artists — Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton.”

Robinson is a recipient of the MusiCares Person of the Year award along with Berry Gordy. Meanwhile, Stapleton is nominated for Best Country Song for his work co-writing the song “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah. For more information on how to watch the award show, click here.