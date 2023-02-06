2023 Grammy Awards: The Complete List of Winners

With the 65th annual Grammy Awards broadcasting on Feb. 5, 2023, this award ceremony recognized contributions to the music community. Here’s a list of the nominees and winners in the major Grammy Award categories.

Album Of The Year

Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Harry’s House’ during the 65th GRAMMY Awards | JC Olivera/WireImage via Getty Images

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

WINNER: Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA

“Easy On Me” by Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” by GAYLE

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” by Taylor Swift

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

“Easy On Me” by Adele

“GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

WINNER: Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: “Easy On Me” by Adele

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA

“Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” by Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone & Doja Cat

WINNER: “Unholy” by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Higher by Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… by Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones

Evergreen by Pentatonix

Thank You by Diana Ross

Congrats Best Música Urbana Album winner – 'Un Verano Sin Ti' @sanbenito #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FXXwXpoFIG — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Special by Lizzo

WINNER: Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” by Doja Cat

“pushin P” by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & GloRilla

WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up by Luke Combs

Palomino by Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest by Maren Morris

WINNER: A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

WINNER: Black Radio III by Robert Glasper

Candydrip by Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun by PJ Morton

The full list of winners including those announced during the Premiere Ceremony can be viewed here.