2023 Grammy Awards: The Complete List of Winners

February 5, 2023
February 5, 2023

With the 65th annual Grammy Awards broadcasting on Feb. 5, 2023, this award ceremony recognized contributions to the music community. Here’s a list of the nominees and winners in the major Grammy Award categories.

Album Of The Year

Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for 'Harry's House' during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Harry’s House’ during the 65th GRAMMY Awards | JC Olivera/WireImage via Getty Images
  • Voyage by ABBA
  • 30 by Adele
  • Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
  • RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
  • In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
  • Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
  • Special by Lizzo
  • WINNER: Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Record Of The Year

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
  • “Easy On Me” by Adele
  • “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige
  • “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
  • “Woman” by Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
  • “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar
  • WINNER: “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • “As It Was” by Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

  • “abcdefu” by GAYLE
  • “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” by Taylor Swift
  • “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  • “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
  • “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
  • “Easy On Me” by Adele
  • “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar
  • WINNER: “Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi & JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • WINNER: Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • WINNER: “Easy On Me” by Adele
  • “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
  • “Woman” by Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
  • “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • “As It Was” by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
  • “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
  • “My Universe” by Coldplay & BTS
  • “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone & Doja Cat
  • WINNER: “Unholy” by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • WINNER: Higher by Michael Bublé
  • When Christmas Comes Around… by Kelly Clarkson
  • I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
  • Evergreen by Pentatonix
  • Thank You by Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Voyage by ABBA
  • 30 by Adele
  • Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
  • Special by Lizzo
  • WINNER: Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Best Rap Performance

  • “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • “Vegas” by Doja Cat
  • “pushin P” by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
  • “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & GloRilla
  • WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Album

  • Growin’ Up by Luke Combs
  • Palomino by Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
  • Humble Quest by Maren Morris
  • WINNER: A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson

Best R&B Album

  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
  • Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
  • WINNER: Black Radio III by Robert Glasper
  • Candydrip by Lucky Daye
  • Watch The Sun by PJ Morton

The full list of winners including those announced during the Premiere Ceremony can be viewed here.