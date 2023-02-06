2023 Grammy Awards: The Complete List of Winners
With the 65th annual Grammy Awards broadcasting on Feb. 5, 2023, this award ceremony recognized contributions to the music community. Here’s a list of the nominees and winners in the major Grammy Award categories.
Album Of The Year
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- Special by Lizzo
- WINNER: Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Record Of The Year
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
- “Easy On Me” by Adele
- “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige
- “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- “Woman” by Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar
- WINNER: “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
- “abcdefu” by GAYLE
- “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
- “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” by Taylor Swift
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
- “Easy On Me” by Adele
- “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar
- WINNER: “Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- WINNER: Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- WINNER: “Easy On Me” by Adele
- “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
- “Woman” by Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
- “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- “My Universe” by Coldplay & BTS
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone & Doja Cat
- WINNER: “Unholy” by Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Higher by Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around… by Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
- Evergreen by Pentatonix
- Thank You by Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Special by Lizzo
- WINNER: Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Best Rap Performance
- “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Vegas” by Doja Cat
- “pushin P” by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & GloRilla
- WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Album
- Growin’ Up by Luke Combs
- Palomino by Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest by Maren Morris
- WINNER: A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
- WINNER: Black Radio III by Robert Glasper
- Candydrip by Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun by PJ Morton
The full list of winners including those announced during the Premiere Ceremony can be viewed here.