2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Album of the Year

On Feb. 5, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Album of the Year is generally considered the most prestigious award of the night, and the 2023 nominees in the category are some of the most competitive in recent years. Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s predictions for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Who is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Last year, Album of the Year was won by Jon Batiste for the album We Are. Album of the Year is one of the categories in the award show’s General Field along with Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

For the Album of the Year category, anyone who contributed to the winning album, from the leading artist to a producer, receives the award. The 2023 nominees for the category can be viewed below.

2023 Album of the Year nominees:

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Beyoncé should win Album of the Year for ‘RENAISSANCE’

This year is Beyoncé’s year. The singer is the winner of 28 Grammy Awards, making her the most awarded singer in Grammy Awards history.

However, Beyoncé has never won a Grammy Award in a major category. RENAISSANCE seems like the album that could change that.

Her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE earned critical acclaim and was named the Best Album of 2022 in Showbiz’s annual Bizzies awards. The song also left a huge impact on pop culture, and it feels like the most notable release of the entire year.

RENAISSANCE is the album that should win, and Beyoncé is long overdue to have her work acknowledged in this capacity. This year, Beyoncé being nominated for RENAISSANCE feels like the chance for faith to be re-instilled in the idea that award shows reward the right people, and it would be a shame for that opportunity to be wasted.

Adele could pull an upset at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Adele is one of the most popular singers in the entire world. So would her winning Album of the Year for 30 be an upset? Yes, and it would be a predictable one.

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Adele dominated the night with five wins and won the coveted Album of the Year award for 25. Adele won Album of the Year over Beyoncé’s Lemonade in what was a predictable shock.

The singer has won Album of the Year twice already, and if she wins again at the 2023 Grammy Awards she would become the second female artist to win Album of the Year three times. Taylor Swift is currently the only female solo artist with three wins.

However, 30 is not the best album in contention this year, and by Adele standards, 30 did not live up to the caliber of 21 or 25. Even though Adele typically dominates major categories at the Grammy Awards, 30 winning over RENAISSANCE would feel like the wrong choice.

Adele winning over Beyoncé would display a predictable bias, which makes 30 the most likely to win if RENAISSANCE does not.

The winner of Album of the Year will be announced on Feb. 5 at the 2023 Grammy Awards.