2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Best Music Video

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena. One of the most exciting categories at the Grammy Awards honors a music staple, music videos. Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s predictions for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A look at the nominees for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The music video for Jon Batiste’s song “Freedom” won Best Music Video at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The award is typically given to the artists who perform in the winning music video along with the video’s directors and producers.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Nov. 15, 2022. As a refresher, here are the 2023 nominees for Best Music Video.

2023 Best Music Video nominees:

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Yet To Come,” BTS

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift seems like the favorite for Best Music Video

When one looks at the nominees for Best Music Video, All Too Well: The Short Film stands out as the most impactful release.

The creation of All Too Well: The Short Film was years in the making, as the original version of the song “All Too Well” was released in 2012.

Swift wrote and directed the short film and chose to cast actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink to represent the story told by the song’s lyrics. Swift also appears as an older version of Sink’s character at the end of the lengthy music video.

All Too Well: The Short Film perfectly captures the feeling of the most well-known verses of “All Too Well” and it demonstrates why the additional verses of “All Too Well (The 10 Minute Version)” elevate the song.

With Swift’s heavy involvement in the creation of the short film, Swift receiving Best Music Video would honor the singer-songwriter branching out into a new aspect of the music industry and succeeding.

Who else could win Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

In the same way Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film was a project that was years in the making, so is BTS’ music video for “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

At the 2021 Grammy Awards and the 2022 Grammy Awards, BTS were only nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and lost both times. For the 2023 Grammy Awards, BTS earned three nominations for Best Music Video, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Their nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance were due to their collaboration on the song “My Universe” with Coldplay, which makes the Best Music Video nomination even more special.

The Best Music Video nomination is for a Korean single and one from their anthology album Proof. Like Proof, the music video for “Yet to Come” looks back on BTS’ past. The video includes references to BTS’ popular music videos “Just One Day,” “Run,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” and “Spring Day.”

It’s this kind of sentimentality that captures not only the feeling of the song, but also years of BTS’ work.

For how to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards, click here.