2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Best New Artist

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Leading up to the award show, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is predicting winners for different nominated categories. Here are Showbiz’s predictions for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Latto | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Best New Artist can be a confusing category, because nominated artists don’t technically have to be new to the music industry.

To be able to be considered for Best New Artist, potential nominees must have a minimum of five singles or one album and cannot be considered for the category more than three times, even if some of those times involved being considered as part of a music group instead of as a solo artist.

The last criteria for Best New Artist is subjective, and the artist must have achieved a breakthrough year with music released during the elgibility period.

Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The nominees for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards can be viewed below.

2023 Best New Artist nominees:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best New Artist is going to be a tough call. All of these artists have had major success this year and we are so proud! ?



Latto seems like the most likely winner of Best New Artist

Under her new stage name, Latto released her album 777 in March 2022. The album received positive reviews and was considered one of the best albums of 2022 by some critics.

Before releasing 777, Latto released a single called “Big Energy” in 2021. The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a radio hit. She later released a remix of the song with Mariah Carey.

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Latto received nominations for Best New Artist. She also received a nomination for New Artist of the Year at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The elgibility period for the 2023 Grammy Awards took place from Oct. 1, 2021, until Sept. 30, 2022. Given Latto’s success during this time, she seems like the slight favorite to take home Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Anitta or Måneskin could win Best New Artist

Of course, the field for Best New Artist is competitive. If Latto does not take home the award, Anitta seems to be the next best bet.

The Brazillian singer has been in the music industry since 2010, but she achieved mainstream international success with her album Versions of Me and her single “Envolver.”

Anitta perfomed Envolver at the 2022 MTV VMAs, where she won the award for Best Latin. She also took home Favorite Female Latin Artist at the 2022 AMAs.

If Latto or Anitta do not win Best New Artist, Måneskin winning would not be an upset. Over the past year, the Italian band has taken the world by storm. In 2022, they won awards at the BBMAs, AMAs, and MTV VMAs.