2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

On Feb. 5, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced in November 2022. As the award show nears, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is predicting the winners of different categories. Here are Showbiz’s predictions for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Who is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance?

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Doja Cat and SZA took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song “Kiss Me More.” The award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance is given to the artists who perform the winning song.

Nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were revealed on Nov. 15, 2022. The 2023 nominees for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance can be viewed below.

2023 Best Pop Duo/Group nominees:

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Post Malone and Doja Cat could win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Of the nominees, Post Malone and Doja Cat seem the most likely to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” was released on June 3, 2022. The single is part of Post Malone’s 2022 album Twelve Carat Toothache.

Since it was released in 2022, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” has been a constant radio hit. Even though the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, it also reached the top 10 of Billboard’s Adult Top 40 airplay chart.

It is one of Post Malone’s most successful singles since his 2019 song “Circles,” and unlike some singles, it has remained steady well past the promotion cycle for Twelve Carat Toothache.

Post Malone has not won a Grammy Award yet, but counting the nomination for “I Like You (A Happier Song),” he has 10 Grammy nominations.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat has 14 Grammy nominations and she has won in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category before.

A look at the other artists who could win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

If Post Malone and Doja Cat do not win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, it would not be an upset because the nominees feel pretty even in terms of chances.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras released “Unholy” in September 2022. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Smith the first openly non-binary artist to reach No. 1 and Petras the first openly transgender woman to achieve a No. 1 song on the chart.

Thanks to TikTok, “Unholy” became a viral hit. Because of the chart-making history behind the song and its popularity, Smith and Petras seem like worthy contenders to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy.”

If “I Like You (A Happier Song)” or “Unholy” don’t win, “My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS could take home the award.

Coldplay has been nominated for and won numerous Grammy Awards while BTS have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance three times. The song incorporates English and Korean lyrics, and it was included on Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres which earned an Album of the Year nomination.

