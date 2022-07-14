The 2023 Grammy Awards Will Take Place on Feb. 5

Save the date, because the 65th Annual Grammy Awards are officially happening. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto.com Arena, and music lovers can expect Grammy nominees to be announced in November.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5, 2023

On July 14, the Recording Academy announced the official date and venue for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The award show will be held in LA at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023.

Each year, the Grammy Awards are typically held at the Crypto.com Arena, with a few exceptions. Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2022 Grammy Awards were postponed and eventually rescheduled to take place on April 3.

The Crypto.com Arena was not available for the new date, so the award show was moved from LA to Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Because of this, the 2023 Grammy Awards will be the first time the award show has returned to the Crypto.com Arena since 2020.

2023 Grammy Awards nominees will be announced in November

While the 2023 Grammy Awards are months away, there are multiple important dates leading up to the award show. Nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 15.

A press release reveals that the tracking period for eligibility is Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30. After the eligibility period ends, the first round of voting will be held in October.

Once nominees are announced on Nov. 15, a final round of voting will be held from Dec. 14 until Jan. 4, 2023. Winners will be announced at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

Who won at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The 2022 Grammy Awards were held in Las Vegas on April 3. The list of winners in the General Field categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) can be viewed below.

Album of the Year

Winner: We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice, Justin Bieber

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero, Lil Nas X

Back of my Mind, H.E.R.

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Record of the Year

Winner: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the Year

Winner: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo

Arooj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

