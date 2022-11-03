’20th Century Girl’: Is the Korean Teen Romance Movie Based on a True Story?

Netflix has released a handful of Korean movies as the platform rises in popularity due to its K-dramas. 20th Century Girl enamored fans with its heartwarming yet sorrow-filled storyline of what it means to fall in love at a young age. The Korean teen romance movie hits home for many viewers who remember their more youthful years of friendship and crushes. 20th Century Girl director hints at whether the storyline is based on a true story.

A young female teenager experiences her first true love in ’20th Century Girl’

By now, fans know the ins and outs of the movie’s storyline. Na Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung) is an average 17-year-old high school student whose family owns the local video store. Her story begins when her best friend Yeon-du (Roh Yoon-seo) leaves Korea to get heart surgery. Bo-ra is left to find out everything about Yeon-du’s Prince Charming, Baek Hyun-jin (Park Jung-woo).

Along the way learning everything about him, she also captures the interest of his best friend, Poong Woon-ho (Byeon Woo-seok). In a comical turn of events, Hyun-jin develops a crush on Bo-ra, which she rejects for the sake of Yeon-du.

But it leaves the door open for her to realize her feelings for Woon-ho. As they become smitten, Yeon-du returns, and Bo-ra learns her real crush is Woon-ho. The day she met him, he was wearing Hyun-jin’s jacket. Many hearts are broken as Bo-ra crushes Woon-ho’s feelings for her so Yeon-du can date him. Her decision led to further heartache and rift between friends. Yeon-du learns the truth and pushes her to confess to Woon-ho before he leaves for New Zealand.

20th Century Girl then shifts gears to a gut-wrenching and sad ending. An adult Bo-ra (Han Hyo-joo) learns why Woon-ho never returned to be with her. She learns from his brother that he set out to return to Korea but died in 2001. Bo-ra was his first and only love. 20th Century Girl has relatable elements, but the director reveals if it’s a true story.

’20th Century Girl’ director reveals certain details are a true story

In a featurette video with the cast and director for Netflix, they break down the filming process and their thoughts while working on the movie. Not only did they reveal that actor Byeon Woo-sik did go home on the train during the emotional farewell, but a tidbit about the director.

Actor Kim comically explains the movie was inspired by director Bang Woo-ri, who is from Cheongju, where the movie is based. She goes on to joke that Bo-ra is, in fact, director Bang. The director denies it while laughing as the cast eggs her on. While the entire storyline of 20th Century Girl is not based on a true story, a few elements were true from director Bang’s teen years.

“It’s true that I got the idea from my childhood. I wrote observation notes on the boy my friend liked in the exchange diary,” explained the director. She also reveals to still have the diary and calls it “the bible of the movie.” Director Bang explains to Soompi, “Thinking about it now, it’s an embarrassing story, but I made the story with this out of the thought that it was only possible in that life period.”

In 20th Century Girl, Bo-ra writes all of her observations and details about Hyun-jin in a small notebook. She jots down everything from his height, sports interests, and the soda he likes to drink. She then tells Yeon-du at night through email. The Netflix movie is set in 1999 and does the job of eliciting nostalgic emotions from fans who were teenagers themselves during the time. From the hazy and saturated colors, the beepers, and thick square computers to VHS tapes, the movie is the epitome of the 20th century.

Actor Byeon Woo-seok might have fallen for Kim Yoo-jung while filming

During the featurette, it was no surprise that actor Byeon teased that he may have fallen for Kim during one scene. In 20th Century Girl, Bo-ra and the school are on an overnight trip. Bo-ra and her friends sneak in alcohol, and she gets a bit drunk.

While causing a stir, Woon-ho saves her from getting caught by the teacher. In a small supply room in a hazy yellow setting, Bo-ra becomes enamored by Woon-ho’s handsomeness. Woon-ho cannot help but stare at his crush. “My heart was pounding at the time,” explained Byeon. Kim teased that it was as if he was nervous.

Actor Park pokes some fun that maybe Byeon did fall for his co-star. “Maybe I was. I don’t know,” said Byeon while trying to reject the idea. Another fun tidbit from the drunken scene is that actor Kim did drink a bit, making her red ears and flushed face real.

20th Century Girl is available on Netflix.

