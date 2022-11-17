Watch 21 Savage and Drake’s Music Video for ‘Rich Flex’ With a Star-Studded Home Movie Feel

Drake and 21 Savage made a splash in summer 2022 when their collab “Jimmy Cooks” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They continued their momentum with Her Loss, a collaborative album between the two rappers released in November 2022. The two have taken an unconventional approach to music videos with the album, and the visual for their hit song “Rich Flex” is no different.

Drake and 21 Savage’s album ‘Her Loss’ debuted at No. 1

Drake and 21 Savage first teased Her Loss in October 2022 when they released a long-overdue music video for “Jimmy Cooks.” The album was released a week later on November 4, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album stirred up controversy from the minute it was released. On single “Circo Loco,” Drake appeared to take the side of fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez as he seemingly called Megan Thee Stallion a liar for alleging that Lanez shot her back in July 2020. “This b*** lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” Drake rapped in the song.

Megan’s response was quick and pointed. “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n****s!” she wrote on Twitter. “Since when [the f***] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Drake also drew backlash after calling Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a groupie — a label Ohanian embraced with pride.

Her Loss took over the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 the week after the album’s release. Drake and 21 Savage occupied eight spots in the top 10, including No. 2, with their song “Rich Flex.”

Drake infamously celebrated the achievement by posting the chart with Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 1 blocked out. It remains to be seen if “Rich Flex” dethrones “Anti-Hero” to become the No. 1 song in the country, but Drake and 21 Savage wasted no time in releasing a visual for the viral song.

Rather than create a story based around the song, the “Rich Flex” music video is instead labeled as a “Her Loss recap,” as footage from Drake and 21 Savage’s recent shenanigans — from the stage to the strip club — are documented for all to see. But it goes beyond what the two have experienced around the album’s release: it acts as a sort of general 2022 recap, with moments from the rappers’ lives throughout the year chronicled by the camera. This included Lil Wayne‘s surprise set at Weezyana Fest in August and Jack Harlow‘s Come Home the Kids Miss You tour in September and October. Other cameo appearances in the video include basketball star Kevin Durant, comedian Druski, and rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty.

Like the video for “On BS,” Drake and 21 Savage bucked the idea of a traditional music video in favor of something different. In the “On BS” video, the two give a fictitious performance on Saturday Night Live — introduced by none other than actor Michael B. Jordan.

‘Rich Flex’ hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite not being released as a single

The only single released from Her Loss so far has been “Circo Loco,” the album’s most controversial track. “Rich Flex” has been able to gain traction as a song — becoming the album’s highest-charting entry on the Hot 100 — thanks to it going viral on TikTok.

Drake’s line “21, can you do something for me?” has become the audio backdrop for countless memes poking fun at Drake’s seemingly sassy lyrical delivery. Both Drake and 21 Savage have yet to acknowledge the song’s spreading social media presence.

