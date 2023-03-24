22 Shows and Podcasts About David Koresh and the Waco Siege to Stream After ‘Waco: American Apocalypse’

Though it has been 30 years since the siege of Mount Carmel in Waco, Texas, there’s still an interest surrounding David Koresh’s Branch Davidian cult. With the release of Netflix‘s Waco: American Apocalypse, many people want to learn as much as they can about the 51-day siege where 86 people died. Here are 22 shows and podcasts covering the siege at Waco to stream after you’ve watched the three-part documentary Waco: American Apocalypse.

Podcasts covering the siege at Waco

For those interested in learning more about David Koresh, Mount Carmel, and the siege at Waco, the BBC created an entire podcast around the subject. End of Days unpacks the multi-faceted Branch Davidian group in an eight-episode podcast.

Several other podcasts have touched on the topic of Waco, too. Listen to those episodes below:

‘David Koresh: The Final 24’ documentary is on YouTube

Mike Parkinson’s 2007 documentary David Koresh: The Final 24 is available in its entirety on YouTube. The 48-minute documentary covers the last 24 hours of the Waco siege in April 1993, featuring archival footage, dramatic reenactments, and key interviews.

More documentaries about David Koresh and Waco

If you’re interested in watching more documentaries about the events in Waco, Texas, consider:

Waco: The Rules of Engagement

Waco: A New Revelation

Waco Inferno: The Untold Story Film

Waiting for David

Waco, the Big Lie

In the Line of Duty: Ambush in Waco

Scripted shows about the Waco siege

The Paramount Network released Waco in 2018, a dramatized retelling of the infamous standoff starring Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) as Koresh and Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner, the head of the FBI’s Crisis Negotiation Unit. Waco also introduces David Thibodeau’s (Rory Culkin) story, as well as Koresh’s lieutenant Steve Schneider (Paul Sparks) and his wife Judy (Andrea Riseborough); and Michele Jones (Julia Garner), one of Koresh’s many wives. Waco is available to stream on Paramount+, Showtime, and Fubo.

The follow-up series Waco: The Aftermath will be available to stream on Showtime on April 14 for subscribers and on-air Sunday, April 16. According to the network, the five-episode limited series “focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist Timothy McVeigh” and “provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

Watch Waco: American Apocalypse on Netflix.