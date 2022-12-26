25 Years After It First Aired ‘Seinfeld’ Episode ‘The Strike’ Is Still the Ultimate Christmas Episode

On December 23, just two days before Christmas, Seinfeld aficionados celebrate a little holiday called Festivus. The holiday, which centers around a Festivus pole and airing of grievances, was first referenced in the 1997 episode of Seinfeld entitled “The Strike.” Since then, the holiday has become an important part of pop culture. So, does that mean “The Strike” is the best Christmas episode of all time? Many people would argue that it is.

What is the ‘Seinfeld’ episode, ‘The Strike,’ about?

“The Strike’s” title has nothing to do with Festivus but rather highlights Cosmo Kramer’s storyline. Interestingly, Kramer has absolutely nothing to do with Festivus. ‘The Strike’ centers around Kramer finally going back to work after a decade on strike. The episode is the first time fans learn Kramer had an actual job and wasn’t just independently, mysteriously wealthy.

‘Seinfeld’ cast | Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Kramer’s return to the workforce is interesting, it’s quickly overshadowed by George Costanza’s dilemma. In an attempt to avoid buying his coworkers gifts, he hands out cards stating that he donated money in their names to “The Human Fund.” The charity was fictitious. To save his job, George reveals to his boss that he doesn’t celebrate Christmas or Hannukah but celebrates Festivus instead. He brings his boss home to check it out and, hopefully, save his job.

Is ‘The Stike’ the best holiday episode?

“The Strike” is among the best Christmas episodes ever aired on TV. While different people have different opinions on the best holiday episode of any show, Variety and Gold Derby list “The Strike” in their top 20s.

Fans of Seinfeld love it, too. “The Strike,” which didn’t air until the ninth season of Seinfeld, has a rating of 8.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Out of the nearly 4,000 votes, about half of all respondents gave the episode 10 stars. Just 33 respondents gave the episode the worst possible rating of 1 star.

The Costanzas | Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Do ratings and lists really matter, though? Crowning one Christmas episode as the best in the business isn’t easy. Each individual will have a favorite episode for unique reasons. So, what makes a good holiday episode? For some, a holiday episode has to be cheery and light. For others, a family connection is the only prerequisite. Still, other viewers insist Christmas-themed TV episodes are required to make you feel warm and fuzzy. In the end, it is all subjective. Still, “The Strike” is the only television episode that has created its own holiday. That should count for something.