For the 2nd Time, Drake Fills the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs’ Top 10

Canadian rapper Drake has released countless hit songs throughout his career, and has notched just as many entries on Billboard’s various charts. With the release of Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Drake dominated Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the second time in a year.

Drake released ‘Her Loss’ with 21 Savage in November 2022

Drake and 21 Savage’s song “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the summer. When the two released a video for the track in October, they teased the release of a collaborative album, Her Loss, for the following week.

Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as well as the general Billboard 200 albums chart, earning over 400,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. As a result, 21 Savage earned his third (and third consecutive) No. 1 on the chart, after his 2019 album I Am > I Was and 2020’s Savage Mode II. Drake, meanwhile, extended his No. 1 album streak to 14: his projects have gone No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart since the release of his first full-length album, Thank Me Later, in 2010.

Drake’s songs filled out Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

The songs off Her Loss similarly reigned on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Drake extended another record of his by earning his 26th No. 1 on the chart; he’s followed by the likes of Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder, who each hold 20 No. 1 songs on the chart.

For the second time in his career, Drake occupied all top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. His viral hit “Rich Flex” sat at No. 1, followed by “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” “Spin Bout U,” “P**** & Millions” featuring Travis Scott, “Privileged Rappers,” “Circo Loco,” “BackOutsideBoyz,” “Hours in Silence,” and “Broke Boys.”

It’s the second time in his career that Drake has dominated all top 10 spots on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He first achieved the feat back in September 2021 after the release of his album Certified Lover Boy.

He almost dominated the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

With the release of Her Loss, Drake also came close to another achievement: he almost claimed all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with eight total. But he missed out on the No. 1 spot, with Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” remaining at No. 1. Instead, his songs “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” “Spin Bout U,” “P**** & Millions” featuring Travis Scott, “Privileged Rappers,” “Circo Loco,” and “BackOutsideBoyz” occupied Nos. 2 through 8.

After the release of the Hot 100 chart, Drake upset many Taylor Swift fans after posting the chart to his Instagram Stories and covering Swift’s name and song with emojis. It isn’t the first time Drake has sparked backlash around the release of the album: on the controversial track “Circo Loco,” he seemingly denied Megan Thee Stallion’s account of Drake’s fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez shooting her in July 2020, while on “Middle of the Ocean,” he called Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a groupie.

