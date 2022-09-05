3 ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Fans Want to See, According to Reddit

Game of Thrones is back in the spotlight as House of the Dragon Season 1 airs on HBO. And the Targaryen-centered prequel is the first of several spinoffs planned for the Game of Thrones universe. Among the others in development are a Jon Snow sequel and a series following a young Corlys Velaryon. Of course, Redditors have their own ideas about what else they’d like to see from Westeros. These are three spinoffs fans want greenlit by HBO.

1. An Arya Stark sequel

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark | Helen Sloan/HBO

RELATED: ‘Game of Thrones’: Some Fans Hope the Jon Snow Spinoff Retcons Season 8

With Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) heading beyond the wall during the Game of Thrones finale, showing what he’s up to after season 8 feels like a no-brainer. However, there’s another character from Game of Thrones who fans would like a spinoff about: Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

The original series concluded with Arya sailing away from Westeros, determined to find out what was west of the continent. That’s a question fans don’t have an answer to — but it could be interesting to see what she discovers.

In a Reddit thread discussing possible Game of Thrones spinoffs, that was among the suggestions commenters had. Although there’s not much to draw from in terms of source material, Arya’s Game of Thrones ending opens a world of possibilities. Plus, those who love the character are basically guaranteed to tune in. It’s a win-win for everyone, really.

2. A ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel following Brandon the Builder

RELATED: George R.R. Martin Pushed for More Seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘I Lost That One’

While sequels centered on the members of House Stark will no doubt offer closure after Game of Thrones, many fans are interested in spinoffs set long before the original series. And a common suggestion on Reddit was a Brandon the Builder prequel.

Brandon the Builder founded House Stark and went on to become a legend in the North. He’s mentioned during the original series and described in George R.R. Martin’s writings. Brandon was alive during the Age of Heroes, which would be a fascinating time period to explore. And he also served as the very first King in the North — making a spinoff a compelling addition to Game of Thrones, which saw the Starks taking back the region’s independence.

3. The Long Night

The Night King and White Walkers made up one of Game of Thrones’ most interesting storylines, but its conclusion was lacking — and fans are hoping spinoffs could make up for that.

Redditors want to see a prequel diving into the backstory of the White Walkers, something Game of Thrones only briefly alluded to. Even George R.R. Martin’s works don’t delve too deeply into the origins of the White Walkers or the Children of the Forest. As such, the mysterious beings have sparked an interest among fans.

Unfortunately, HBO is unlikely to offer the answers they’re hoping for. The network already had a Long Night prequel planned, with Naomi Watts set to star. Bloodmoon was canceled following a failed pilot, with HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, citing the lack of source material as part of the reason.

“It required a lot more invention; it was higher risk, higher reward,” Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter. “There wasn’t anything glaringly wrong with it. Development and pilots are hard.”

Perhaps the demand for such a show will one day change minds, but for now, a Long Night series seems off the table. Still, we can dream, can’t we?

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Episode Count and Release Schedule on HBO