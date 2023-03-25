3 Horror Movies ‘La La Land’ Filmmaker Damien Chazelle Wrote Before Winning an Oscar

Filmmaker Damien Chazelle is no stranger to the horror genre, but he’s primarily associated with his more dramatic efforts. He became one of the most exciting names of this generation, earning praise for 2014’s Whiplash and 2016’s La La Land, while garnering divisive reactions to 2022’s Babylon. He’s comfortable working with all-star casts, showcasing his skill at a young age. Chazelle became the youngest Oscar winner for the Best Director category at 32 years old for La La Land. He wrote three horror movies that showcased his versatility along with his more recent efforts.

‘The Last Exorcism Part II’ (2013)

Ashley Bell as Nell | CBS Films

A sequel to 2010’s The Last Exorcism, the 2013 installment picks back up with Nell Sweetzer (Ashley Bell). She’s now living in New Orleans, but she can’t remember the horrifying events of the past. All of Nell’s family is dead, although that doesn’t mean that she needs to be. She decides to start a new life for herself, but the evil force that once possessed her isn’t gone.

Unfortunately, The Last Exorcism Part II is a significant drop in quality from its predecessor. Chazelle unsuccessfully incorporates the horror from the previous installment that made it so eerie. Director and co-writer Ed Gass-Donnelly removed the found footage aesthetic, yet it’s missing much-needed tension. It’s clear that Chazelle honed in on his craft after co-writing this horror disaster.

‘Grand Piano’ (2013)

Elijah Wood as Tom Selznick | Magnet Releasing

Tom Selznick (Elijah Wood) is a pianist who was once bursting with promising potential. Now, he’s back to the stage for a comeback performance. Tom already has stage fright, but he’s about to experience the most terrifying night of his life. A mysterious sniper is hidden somewhere in the audience, watching the pianist’s every move. If Tom plays a single wrong note, he’ll die.

Eugenio Mira directs Grand Piano from a screenplay written by Chazelle. Unlike his last effort in the horror genre, he managed to establish an outstanding supply of tension. It’s over-the-top and silly, yet it still manages to find some truly captivating moments of pure entertainment. Grand Piano went under the radar of many horror fans, but Chazelle and the rest of the team crafted something particularly absorbing.

’10 Cloverfield Lane’ (2016)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Michelle | Michele K. Short/Paramount Pictures

Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is a young woman driving away from a toxic relationship, when she then gets in a horrible car accident. She wakes up in an underground bunker with a mysterious man named Howard (John Goodman) and another stranger (John Gallagher Jr.). Howard insists that a world-ending event took place that makes the Earth’s surface uninhabitable, forcing them to stay in the bunker.

Chazelle co-wrote the second horror movie in the Cloverfield franchise, 10 Cloverfield Lane, along with Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. It took the franchise in a brilliant new direction, disconnecting itself from its predecessor and abandoning the found footage format. This psychological horror film blends drama into a thrilling ride that’s easily Chazelle’s best horror flick.