3 Hulu Shows to Binge on Thanksgiving Break

If you’re like us, Thanksgiving provides the perfect time to sit back, relax, and binge-watch TV shows while you let all the turkey and pumpkin pie digest. From documentaries to original series, Hulu has plenty of options to keep you occupied over the holiday break. In case you don’t live and breathe television like we do, we’ve got you covered. Here are three Hulu shows to binge during Thanksgiving break.

Juliette Lewis in ‘Welcome to Chippendales.’ Keep reading for more Hulu shows to binge over the holidays. | Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ premieres on Nov. 22, 2022

Who doesn’t love a story filled with drama, deceit, and male strippers? If that sounds right up your alley, you’re in luck. Welcome to Chippendales might be an excellent option for Hulu shows to binge over the holidays. However, if you’re hanging out with grandma or little ones, maybe save it for later.

The Hulu synopsis for Welcome to Chippendales reads, “A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.”

It’s from the same people who brought you Pam and Tommy, so that bodes well for the series. The first two episodes dropped on Nov. 22, but after that, new episodes air weekly.

‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty’ features the Falwell family’s downfall

In the Hulu documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, executive producer Billy Corben shines a light on Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki, and Giancarlo Granda. In 2012, Becki began an affair with Granda, a pool boy at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. The affair lasted several years, and eventually, the news became public. This documentary takes a look at the downfall of Falwell Jr. and the events that took place. At a little less than two hours long, it makes for a very interesting watch with commentary from Granda himself and, oddly enough, the actor Tom Arnold.

Check out God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty streaming on Hulu.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is one of the most popular Hulu shows to binge

We admit, the subject matter in The Handmaid’s Tale is definitely heavy, but it’s so, so good. Winning 15 Primetime Emmys, the series stars Elisabeth Moss in a dystopian future where very few women are able to get pregnant. Moss’s character, June, is a concubine during the early years, but as she meets more and more women tired of the dictatorship they live under, they begin to rebel. It’s based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name.

Hulu’s synopsis reads, “The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Seasons 1-5 are streaming exclusively on Hulu.

