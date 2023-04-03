3 Monkees Songs Neil Sedaka Wrote

TL;DR:

Neil Sedaka’s songs continue to fascinate classic rock fans to this very day. In addition to writing his own material, Sedaka also wrote a few Monkees songs. One of the tunes he wrote became Davy Jones’ only charting solo single.

3. ‘I Go Ape’

The early 1960s was a golden age for novelty songs, producing such hits as Brian Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini,” Peter, Paul and Mary’s “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” and Elvis Presley’s “Rock-A-Hula Baby.” The arrival of The Beatles mostly put an end to this trend, though they occasionally wrote similar songs like “Yellow Submarine.” Sedaka became part of this trend, writing the ape-themed novelty hit “I Go Ape.” The tune reached No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining on the chart for eight weeks.

The Monkees recorded their own version of “I Go Ape.” If ever there was a band that needed to cover “I Go Ape,” it was a band called The Monkees. The track joined the ranks of some of their other animal-themed tunes, including “Porpoise Song” and “Gonna Buy Me a Dog.”

2. ‘When Love Comes Knockin’ (At Your Door)’

Sedaka co-wrote “When Love Comes Knockin’ (At Your Door)” with professional songwriter Carole Bayer Sager. The tune appeared on the Prefab Four’s second album, More of the Monkees. “When Love Comes Knockin’ (At Your Door)” hasn’t received as much attention as other tracks from that album such as “I’m a Believer” and “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone.” That’s a shame.

Davy Jones’ vocal performance is otherworldly and the song encapsulates the pop of the mid-1960s. “When Love Comes Knockin’ (At Your Door)” makes quite an impression even though it is less than two minutes long. Bayer Sager went on to write tracks for Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Dolly Parton, and many other important singers.

1. ‘Rainy Jane’

Initially, Sedaka recorded “Rainy Jane” himself and released it as a single. Then Jones recorded a cover of it. The cover reached No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for nine weeks. It became Jones’ only charting solo single, meaning none of his solo songs reached the top 40.

“Rainy Jane” is a song about a woman who cries a lot, but it sounds upbeat and happy. Between that, the song’s extensive use of horns, and its country elements, “Rainy Jane” is almost Jones’ version of Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” “Rainy Jane” sounds like the sort of song that would have become a huge hit on the radio, but, alas, it was not to be.

The tune appeared on the album Davy Jones, which also includes Jones’ song “Girl.” Jones performed “Girl” on The Brady Bunch and made television history.

Sedaka isn’t always associated with The Monkees but their career wouldn’t have been quite the same without him.