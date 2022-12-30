The 3 Most Overrated Shows on Netflix

Netflix is the most popular streaming service, and it’s graced us with plenty of top-notch content over the years. That doesn’t mean they haven’t delivered some flops over the years. In fact, in my humble opinion, some of their most popular shows are incredibly overrated. So, let’s take a look at what I think are some of the most overrated shows on Netflix right now.

Netflix’s ‘You’ lost its luster after one season

The first season of You kept me on the edge of my seat. I was shocked at how well Penn Badgely plays a seemingly sweet but secretly sinister stalker. Joe Goldberg seems like the perfect gentleman in his everyday life, but then we learn he’s an absolutely unhinged psychopath who holds women hostage in his basement.

However, by season 3, You required me to suspend my disbelief too much. Joe murdered multiple people, and none of that ever catches up with him. He now goes by Will in the sophomore season, and he lives in Los Angeles. First of all, how did he get his giant glass hostage box to LA with no one asking questions? Second, what are the chances that he meets and subsequently falls in love with someone crazier than him? There are way too many murders for me to take any of it seriously by the end of the second season. I can only watch a man become murderously obsessed with a woman so many times.

Reality TV shows like ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Too Hot to Handle’

I know, I know. This is an unpopular opinion, but I stand by it. Reality TV dating shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle are way overrated because nobody is really coming on those shows for love. Come on, now. For example, the entire premise of Too Hot to Handle no longer works after season 1. The show revolves around the idea that after meeting some hot and sexy singles in a tropical paradise, no one is allowed to have sex with anyone in order to win the $100,000 prize. After season 1, everyone knows the rules, so of course, they come prepared.

As for Love Is Blind, even fans noticed that by season 3, it seems as though participants’ concerns focus on jumpstarting their social media influencer lifestyle rather than finding the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. The golden age of reality TV lived in the early 2000s, but those days are gone forever.

‘Emily in Paris’ is one big slice of cheese and one of the most overrated shows on Netflix

The staples for a cheesy romantic comedy always include a girl in a struggling relationship that’s obvious to everyone but her, a job in a creative industry like marketing, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Guess what has all three of those things. Emily in Paris whisks away the main character to (you guessed it) Paris. Of course, her boyfriend refuses to even visit her after she leaves, but no worries, a charming man will show up at the perfectly awkward moment who skates around the edge of obnoxious and adorable.

Listen, no hate to anyone who loves this series, but when it comes to overrated shows on Netflix, this one takes one of the top spots.

So, tell me, do you disagree with any of these choices? If so, let me know in the comments down below.