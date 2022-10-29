3 Must-Watch Shows Streaming On Peacock This November

Every streamer is pumping out original content to watch on TV in November, including Peacock. In addition to catching up on your favorite NBC and Bravo shows, Peacock has three intense dramas for viewers to watch this fall. Peacock dropped the first four episodes of A Friend of the Family on Oct. 6; however, like Hulu and HBO, the streamer reserved the remainder of the episodes for weekly release. The true crime drama about the kidnapping of Jan Broberg concludes this November, and Peacock adds two more original dramas to their growing catalog. Take a look at the top three must-watch shows to binge-watch on Peacock in November.

‘A Friend of the Family’ true crime drama — concludes on Nov. 10

The White Lotus Emmy-nominated star Jake Lacy joins the cast of A Friend of the Family as the creepy family “friend,” Robert “B” Berchtold. Writer and producer Nick Antosca jumps from the true story of Candy on Hulu to another devastating and strange crime. It’s based on the true story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped by a family “friend” multiple times during her adolescence. If you feel like you’ve heard this story before, it’s because you have — in Netflix’s 2019 Abducted in Plain Sight true crime documentary.

However, the Peacock drama dives deeper into how “Brother B” was able to seduce every member of Jan’s family and then blackmail them into dropping charges against him. The real Jan helped produce the series, ensuring it is disturbingly accurate. It’s well worth the binge. A Friend of the Family episode 9 drops to Peacock on Nov. 3, and then the tenth and final episode hits the streamer on Nov. 10.

‘The Calling’ crime drama on Peacock — Nov. 10

The creator of Big Little Lies, Goliath, and Nine Perfect Strangers, David E. Kelley, produces another intriguing TV series with a different spin on the typical detective show. The Calling, formerly known as The Missing, centers around NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, who uses his belief in humanity to guide his investigative work. The streamer drops all eight episodes at once. Peacock seems to be trying different formats for dropping their episodes — A Friend of the Family dropped weekly, but The Calling is all at once like Netflix.

The Calling is based on The Missing File, the first in a series of books written by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani, who also serves as executive producer on the series. Jeff Wilbusch portrays the main character, Avi, who approaches investigations differently than your typical detective. He uses his Jewish background and faith in humanity to understand why each person is involved in a crime. It helps him to see the internal stories of the suspects and the crime as a whole.

Juliana Canfield (Succession) works alongside Wilbusch as rookie Detective Janine Harris. She’s ambitious and eager to become the best investigator in the NYPD. She’s the opposite of Avi in many ways, but the detectives complement each other. Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek, A Million Little Things) joins The Calling cast as Captain Kathleen Davies. Michael Mosley (The Sinner, Ozark), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), Noel Fisher (Shameless), Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things), Steven Pasquale (Rescue Me, Six Feet Under), Tony Curran (Outlaw King), Constance Zimmer (Big Sky) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us) also join the cast.

‘Irreverent’ hits Peacock on Nov. 30

‘Irreverent’ on Peacock: Colin Donnell as Mack/Paulo, P.J. Byrne as Mckenzie Boyd | Scott Belzner/Matchbox Productions

Irreverent is a drama series that centers around criminal Paulo Keegan (Donnell). After he flees America, he settles in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland. Paulo changes his name to Reverend Mackenzie “Mack” Boyd and attempts to switch his mind frame from a life of crime to helping others.

Mack settles into the community, which is a small beach town. He finds individuals who want to connect and are in need of a leader. Although Mack begins to enjoy his new life, the Chicago mob is hot on his tail. The only way he can fly under the radar is to keep up his act.

“The only way he will be able to stay off [the Chicago mob] radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend,” the synopsis reads. “To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit real.”

Peacock’s Irreverent drops to the streamer on Nov. 30, 2022.