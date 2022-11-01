3 of the Creepiest ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Cases to Ever Air

Unsolved Mysteries aired its first episode in 1987. The series has had several different runs over the years, telling strange and unusual tales. The stories in the show’s 557 episodes range from true crime to supernatural mysteries. In 2020, Netflix decided to breathe new life into Unsolved Mysteries, releasing new episodes of the beloved true crime series. Some tales are more terrifying than others. We’ve collected three of the creepiest stories to ever air on the show.

A season 2 episode involves a little bit of murder and a little bit of paranormal activity

Season 2 of Unsolved Mysteries brought viewers one of the spookiest stories of the show’s lengthy run—the season 2 segment, “Voice from the Grave,” started simple enough. A woman was found murdered in her home. There were absolutely no leads, safe for a note written by the murder victim, Teresita Basa. In the scrolled memo, Teresita wrote, “get theatre tickets for A.S.”

The police believed that someone with the initials A.S. might be involved in the crime, but they had no substantial leads. Several months passed before a former coworker of Teresita’s told the police that she had come to her in dreams and later possessed her while she was napping. According to the coworker’s husband, Teresita spoke to him through his wife, stating that a man named Allan Showery was the murderer. According to the coworker, Remy Chua, Teresita told her that, Showery had stolen her jewelry and given it to his partner. Police found Teresita’s jewelry in the girlfriend’s possession. The original episode aired in 1990. Basa’s murder occurred in 1977. The Unsolved Mysteries episodes might have aired in 1990, but we still can’t get it out of our heads.

A season 14 episode of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ recounted the disappearance of a college student

Hyun Jong Song, better known by her friends as Cindy, was a college student at Penn State in 2001. Standing just 5’1 and around 100lbs, Song was a senior when she disappeared after a night on the town with friends for Halloween. It was assumed that Song ended her night at 4 am on November 1, 2001, when friends dropped her off.

Sometime after being dropped off, Song left her apartment and disappeared. Initially, there were reported sightings of a woman who looked like Song being pushed into a car while screaming and crying. Friends and family feared she had been the victim of sex trafficking.

The sightings, according to police, appeared unrelated. Song’s body has never been found, although it’s largely believed she was a victim of a serial killer, Hugo Selenski. Selenski is serving a life sentence for other unrelated murders. While several bodies have been found on the property associated with Selenski, Song’s body hasn’t been identified.

Netflix opened their version of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ with a story about a murderous fugitive

Xavier Pierre Marie Dupont de Ligonnè is a fugitive. Dupont de Ligonne was living in France with his wife and four children. A concerned neighbor noticed that the family’s home was closed up tightly, which they found strange. The neighbor who once worked for the family alerted the police, who initially found nothing amiss. The neighbor persisted, insisting that something was wrong, as they didn’t mention leaving, and the only car missing was too small to seat the family of six.

A formal investigation was not launched until extended family members received a letter from Xavier claiming he would be working undercover in the United States and would no longer be able to contact family. He alleged his family was traveling with him and would be out of touch, too.

A more thorough investigation turned up the bodies of Xavier’s family, including his wife, Agnès, and four children, Arthur, Thomas, Benoit, and Anne, buried on the family’s property. Xavier, however, remains missing. While there was no trace of the businessman, it was largely assumed he killed his family and disappeared. Based on a timeline provided during the investigation, the aristocratic businessman had a several-day headstart. While police believe the family died on April 3 or 4th, several witnesses claim to have seen Agnes sometime on April 7. Regardless, Xavier had at least two weeks to flee before police were initially alerted. Xavier remains at large and is considered the only suspect in the true crime.

