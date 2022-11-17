3 ‘Parks and Rec’ Cast Members Who Found Major Stardom After the Show

Parks and Recreation took its final bow back in 2015, closing the door on Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her eccentric group of colleagues from the Pawnee Parks Department. But even if fans haven’t seen those characters in quite some time (they did make a reappearance for NBC’s reunion special in 2020), they’ve likely seen the cast of Parks and Rec in other projects. In particular, these three actors found major stardom after finishing the show.

Chris Pratt played Andy in ‘Parks and Rec’ before he was cast in the MCU and ‘Jurassic World’

Chris Pratt is involved in just about every major franchise nowadays, playing Peter Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies. He also starred in Prime Video’s action hit, The Tomorrow War, and lent his voice to the lead character of The Lego Movie. Additionally, he’ll soon debut as Mario in Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. movie.

Needless to say, Pratt’s made a name for himself in Hollywood in recent years. But before joining any of those projects, he was cast as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Rec. Pratt brought the goofy, often clueless character to life with ease. Given his charm — and how many laugh-worthy moments he had — it’s no wonder Pratt became so popular once Parks and Rec ended. And he’s still making audiences laugh, even if it’s through different characters.

Aubrey Plaza went from ‘Parks and Rec’ to movies and ‘The White Lotus’

Aubrey Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate in Parks and Rec, but the actor has joined the cast of several well-known projects since. In the years that followed the NBC series’ finale, she starred in a number of films. Most notable are 2017’s Ingrid Goes West, 2020’s Black Bear, and 2020’s Happiest Season.

In addition to the films she’s appeared in, Plaza also recently made her debut as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus Season 2. The hit HBO series boasts a number of talented stars, and Plaza is among the most compelling. The fact that audiences recognize her from her Parks and Rec days speaks volumes about the impression she left on fans. Given how popular she is, we can probably expect even more big projects from her in the future.

Adam Scott was cast in HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ and Apple TV+ hit ‘Severance’

Leslie Knope’s love interest, Ben Wyatt, was played by actor Adam Scott in Parks and Rec. Many associated the actor with this role long after the series ended. However, he recently signed onto another beloved project — and it’s gaining him some well-deserved attention in Hollywood.

Scott now stars as the lead in the hit Apple TV+ series, Severance, which premiered back in February. The show has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike. And Scott’s performance as Mark — both sides of him — is part of the appeal.

Additionally, Scott was cast as Ed Mackenzie in HBO’s Big Little Lies. So, the actor has accumulated a few impressive credits since departing from Parks and Rec. Hopefully, he’ll gain even more traction if Severance’s success continues.

