3 Potential ‘Sister Wives’ Spinoffs

A TLC series featuring a happy polygamist family has completely shifted from its original premise as Sister Wives heads into its 18th season on TLC. Once a series aimed to normalize polygamy, it evolved into a series of vignettes featuring a broken family. In just over one year, Kody Brown split from Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown. He is currently in a monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown. For the series to continue, some changes must be on the horizon to keep TLC’s viewers interested. Here are ideas for three potential Sister Wives spinoffs for the Brown family to remain on air.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown during season 14 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody Brown’s original three ‘Sister Wives’ featured in a ‘life after polygamy’ spinoff

Before marrying Robyn Brown in 2010, Kody Brown parented 13 children with Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. The clan lived together in one polygamist household where Kody appeared to be able to balance the needs of each wife.

However, after 16 years, Meri Brown introduced Kody to Robyn as a potential sister wife. Robyn’s inclusion in the Brown family upended their routine, causing Kody to spend time away from his original three wives as he visited Robyn at her apartment.

Kody and Meri’s legal marriage dissolved in 2014 to “legally restructure” their brood. Three months later, Kody officially wed Robyn so that he could adopt her children from her first marriage. Kody and Meri’s relationship never recovered.

After years of dissatisfaction with her relationship with Kody, Christine announced she left their family in Nov. 2021. Season 17 featured an explosive end to her marriage to Kody as she moved to Utah to start a new life. Janelle announced in the season 17 tell-all that she and Kody had been separated for several months.

One potential spinoff could show how the women move on from their polygamist marriages. Episodes could feature Christine’s new boyfriend, David Woolley, Meri’s life as a businesswoman, and Janelle navigating single life for the first time in almost 30 years.

Kody and Robyn Brown courting new wives

Since the original premise of Sister Wives no longer rings true, Kody Brown has the option of courting new wives. It was reported Kody left his former religious affiliation with the AUB after season one of Sister Wives, as the Apolostic United Brethren reportedly was against the Brown family exposing polygamy on television. Therefore if Kody wanted to court new wives, he would likely have to return to his church.

However, this idea may be off the table per Robyn Brown’s confessional during season 17’s tell-all. When show host Sukanya Krishnan asked if Kody would take more wives, Robyn’s answer was very revealing.

Although she was unsure of Kody’s plans in the future, Robyn stated that Kody’s “basically said no” to bringing in more wives. “I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, ‘Oh, well. Those didn’t work. So, on to [someone] new,'” she said. “That’s hard for me. That’s really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful.”

Asked whether she could see herself living a monogamous life with Kody, Robyn said she’s “really, really struggled” with the idea reported People Magazine.

A spinoff with an entirely new ‘Sister Wives’ cast under the same umbrella title

‘Sister Wives’ TLC logo | TLC

However, TLC could flip the switch and bring in a new polygamist family. A new clan would bring less baggage and unique storylines for fans to become invested in.

This premise would be similar to the network introducing new cast members to the series Return to Amish. The network also rebranded 19 Kids and Counting after Josh Duggar’s scandal by calling their 2015 series Counting On.

WeTV piggybacked on the success of TLC’s canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. They changed the overall title of the series to Mama June: From Not to Hot to Mama June: Family Crisis to now, Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. However, filming for season 18 has reportedly taken place. Since the series is generally a year behind real-time events, the newest season will likely feature Kody’s splits from Janelle and Meri and Christine’s relationship with Woolley.