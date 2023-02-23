3 Reasons ‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Makes the Perfect Reality TV Villain

When fans first met Francesca Farago in the Netflix reality series, Too Hot to Handle, she threw her morals out the window and ultimately lost the cast $20,000. Francesca didn’t care if hooking up with co-star Harry Jowsey cost the group money. She did it anyways. Now, the Canadian native is back in Netflix’s newest reality dating competition Perfect Match. To no one’s surprise, Francesca dove right back in to the role of villain, and we’re here for it. Here are three reasons Francesca makes the perfect reality TV villain.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-8.]

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca makes a perfect reality TV villain. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Francesca makes no apologies as the villain in ‘Perfect Match’

After the first eight episodes of Perfect Match, it’s clear that Francesca is much more strategic than she ever lets on to her castmates. When she hooked up with Dom the first night and continued to stick with him throughout the first few episodes, she successfully had fans and Dom believing her intentions were genuine. However, as soon as she got the opportunity to level up for herself, she decided to do so with zero hesitation.

Was it cruel? Yes, but Francesca never once apologizes for the move. If anything, she doubles down by saying she needed to explore her match with Damien for herself. I don’t want my reality TV villains to come with a change of heart. I love to hate them. Francesca makes that easy in Perfect Match.

She doesn’t force herself into the spotlight

Everyone knows reality TV stars are pretty much all scrambling for the spotlight in their show. And, yes, while a reality TV villain typically gets more airtime, Francesca never forced herself into the spotlight. Instead, she slinked around, creating drama, and the cameras followed. In The Bachelor, for example, some women appear in the first episode acting as though they just finished reading “How to Be a Villain 101.” Those situations come across as forced.

Francesca strategically manages to stay in the background until necessary. This not only fools fans into following her every move, but her co-stars never see her ambush coming.

Francesca’s quick wit in ‘Perfect Match’ keeps the audience entertained

Don’t let anyone tell you Francesca isn’t smart. Is she mean? Sure. Competely full of herself? Absolutely, but she’s not the pretty, dumb girl. Francesca keeps anyone who confronts her on their toes. Francesca and Savannah exchange some heated words when Sav decides to target Dom as her next match. While Sav held her own, there was no stopping Francesca. For every jab that Sav threw, Francesca had one locked and loaded in the chamber, ready to go.

Most fans don’t want a reality TV villain who’s just randomly spouting off hateful comments to their co-stars. We need substance and reason to back it up. Francesca provides that in spades and keeps the viewers constantly entertained as they watch.

If you want to see Francesca prove herself as the perfect reality TV villain, check out Perfect Match Episodes 1-8, currently streaming on Netflix.