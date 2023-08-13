3 Scenes that Prove Miranda Hobbes Hasn’t Changed Between ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘And Just Like That…’

Miranda Hobbes has changed since 'Sex and the City' aired its finale in 2004. Is she really all that much different in the reboot, though? While Miranda has changed, some of her more ingrained patterns have remained unchanged.

Sex and the City fans have had a lot of criticism for the Max reboot of the iconic series. Present-day Miranda Hobbes has gotten the most hate from Sex and the City fans, though. Once a beloved character, Miranda has been stripped down and completely changed, argue some viewers. Still, there might be more of the Old Miranda in the new Miranda’s actions than anyone realizes. We’ve collected three ways present-day Miranda is just like the Miranda of the original series.

Miranda has always expected Steve to pine for her

Miranda Hobbes might seem different, but she still treats Steve Brady the same way. It is not a compliment. In Sex and the City, Miranda toyed with Steve’s emotions and only really seemed to want to be with him when he was with other women. In season 4 of the famed series, Miranda freaked out when Steve was dating a woman named Jessica. Two seasons later, she grew increasingly obsessed with Steve when he was with Debbie.

Not much has changed in that department for Miranda. Despite being the one who wanted the divorce, she acted oddly territorial in And Just Like That… when she learned Steve was hooking up with someone. Her hostility when she realized he might have found his own new sexual adventure was in character.

Miranda Hobbes has always been judgemental of Carrie’s romantic decisions, even in ‘Sex and the City’

Miranda threw a decades-long marriage in the garbage and flew to California to support Che Diaz after just moments of dating. She gave up an internship and completely changed her life to accommodate Che. Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York stayed mostly quiet about it. Miranda opted not to return the favor in a recent episode of And Just Like That… In a telling scene, Miranda judges Carrie about how quickly she’s moving with Aidan Shaw.

While fans were flabbergasted by the irony of Miranda’s behavior, it is totally on-brand. Miranda was always incredibly judgemental of the men Carrie dated and how she behaved around them. She admonished Carrie for how she acted around Mr. Big throughout Sex and the City. Miranda also criticized Carrie’s decision to move to Paris to be with Aleksandr Petrovsky. Simply put, Miranda has never trusted Carrie’s judgment, and she has always let it be known.

Miranda has always spread herself way too thin

Miranda is spending her time in And Just Like That… bouncing between coasts and apartments. Once she returned to New York, she jumped between different Manhattan apartments, her Brooklyn brownstone, Columbia University, and a prestigious internship. While Miranda insists she can handle it all, it’s obvious that she is spread a little thin and starting to feel the stress.

Miranda was always an overachiever, and she always took on way more than she should have. In the early seasons of Sex and the City, Miranda Hobbes worked the longest hours. Later, she tried to balance being a partner at her law firm, raising a child, and keeping up with her closest pals. Miranda was a type-A personality in Sex and the City, and she still is in And Just Like That…

Could we see Miranda mellow out at some point and return closer to her original form? And Just Like That… fans are hopeful. While Max has yet to renew the series for a third season, it feels like a possibility, and further character development is likely. Still, if you really think about it, you’ll find plenty of the old Miranda in the current-day intern’s behavior.