3 ‘Sex and the City’ Spinoffs We Would Have Totally Watched

Sex and the City already has a reboot. HBO Max premiered season 1 of And Just Like That… in December 2021. Season 2 of the controversial reboot is in production now. While the reboot has certainly quenched some fans’ thirst to see more from Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, there might have been other stories to tell. Sex and the City was known for its interesting characters. We feel like there were three spinoff series that probably could have been, or still could be, successful.

Samantha Jones in London would certainly excite fans from the original series

Samantha Jones is not appearing in the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City; at least, she’s not appearing in person. The beloved character does have a storyline, though. According to the reboot, Samantha moved to London after a falling out with Carrie Bradshaw. She has remained mostly unreachable since. While season 1 of the series hinted at a possible reconciliation, any renewed friendship in the reboot will be digital. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in all six seasons and both movies, was not asked to join the cast.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones | James Devaney/WireImage

While Samantha isn’t physically a part of And Just Like That… fans would still love to learn more about her. The missing character was one of the biggest disappointments of the reboot. Naturally, a Sex and the City spinoff exploring Samantha’s new life in Europe and the reasons behind her decision to leave New York would be something we’d certainly watch. Fans, however, shouldn’t get their hopes up. Cattrall has no interest in revisiting the role of Samantha Jones, and the team behind the Sex and the City franchise doesn’t seem interested in working with her, either.

‘Sex and the City’ fans want to see justice for Steve Brady

Samantha Jones isn’t the only Sex and the City character treated poorly by the reboot. Beloved Steve Brady, Miranda Hobbes’ friend with benefits turned husband, was treated horribly. Not only did he get cheated on, but the writing team ensured he appeared old, spineless, and completely out of touch with reality while his marriage crumbled.

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in ‘And Just Like That…’ | HBO Max

The Steve of the past was never sluggish and feeble. He was a dynamic character who experienced a lot of growth during the five seasons he spent on the series. We think that the franchise could do right by Steve with a spinoff. Steve owns a bar, so a series focused on the bar, Scout, and Steve’s attempts to completely reinvent himself after his divorce could be super interesting. The addition of Aidan Shaw could even bolster this hypothetical Sex and the City spinoff.

We would watch a ‘Sex and the City’ spinoff focused on the one-episode character, Victoria

Victoria, played by the beloved Jennifer Coolidge, appeared in just a single episode of Sex and the City. The character made a massive impact, and that was no small feat. The episode “The Perfect Present,” the one Victoria appeared in, was full of interesting storylines.

Jennifer Coolidge | Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In the episode, Miranda loses it on Steve after she learns he’s dating a woman named Debbie. Charlotte battles with having to give up her Christmas traditions, and Carrie grapples with Jack Berger’s feelings about his ex-girlfriend, Lauren. Despite all of that, Victoria’s unhinged handbag party stole the show. We’d watch a series centered around the character attempting to get a handbag label off the ground any day of the week.

