3 Things, Besides the Return of Samantha Jones, That ‘Sex and the City’ Fans Think Will Make Season 2 of ‘and Just Like That…’ Better

HBO executive Casey Bloys once said that the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… was the most successful HBO Max original to date. The series pulled in plenty of viewers. If that’s the only metric of success measured, Bloys is correct. Fans of the original series don’t think it was a runaway victory, though. Many viewers argue that season 1 was a bit rough around the edges, at best. Thankfully, a second season could fix all that. We’ve collected three things fans think the team behind the reboot needs to improve in season 2 to make And Just Like That… a true success.

‘And Just Like That…’ writers need to inject a bit of fun into the series

And Just Like That… started with a thud. The death of Mr. Big was a sad moment, but fans of the original series don’t believe the reboot needed to use the big death to set the tone for the rest of the season. It did just that. Overall, season 1 of And Just Like That felt a bit heavy. The reboot lacked the levity and humor that made the original series so comforting and fun.

Charlotte, Carrie, Miranda, and Samantha | Tom Kingston/WireImage

In season 2, fans of the original series would love to see Carrie Bradshaw return to her former self. They want to see her handle her dramatic moments, romantic failures, and career blunders with humility and a bit of humor. The same is true for both Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, too. Both characters were given intense storylines with very few funny moments. A complete lack of true comedic points made the reboot’s first season feel like drudgery.

‘Sex and the City’ fans want to see the girls act their age

Carrie and her crew of friends were in their early 30s when Sex and the City began. During season 1 of And Just Like That… the ladies found themselves in their 50s. Depicting Carrie and her pals navigating middle age could have served as a good backdrop for season 1, but the writers failed to do so in a realistic fashion.

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte behaved as if they were women in their 80s instead of their 50s. They discussed the aches, pains, and problems of old age when they hadn’t yet reached that age bracket. Reddit users point out how the writers’ handling of the ladies’ ages was slightly offensive. Allowing Carrie and her friends, who are technically the same age as The Golden Girls characters were when the series started, to be vivacious and alive in their 50s in season 2 would help improve the series.

Carrie’s famed voiceovers need to return

The biggest complaints about And Just Like That…, aside from the physically absent Samantha Jones, all revolve around the series not feeling like the original series. There is one quick and easy way the show’s production team can get a step closer to the feel of the original; they can return to the show’s original format.

Sarah Jessica Parker as her ‘Sex and the City’ character Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’ | HBO Max

In Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw offered commentary during each episode. Even after the series stopped allowing Carrie to break the fourth wall, she offered voiceovers in every episode. The decision not to include regular voiceovers made the show feel completely foreign to fans who had spent years binge-watching the original. In short, bringing Carrie’s voiceovers back would be a good way to the reboot’s roots. The show’s original announcement used a voiceover, so why wasn’t it more present in the series?

Season 2 of And Just Like That has not yet received a premiere date. HBO Max announced the show would return sometime in 2023, though. Filming is reportedly set to begin in the fall of 2022.

RELATED: ‘Sex and the City’ Star, Willie Garson, Once Revealed the Most Difficult Guest Star to Connect With