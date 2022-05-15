3 Times Prince William Lost His Cool in Public

Just about every time we see Prince William in public he’s usually smiling and keeps his composure no matter what questions he’s asked or what situation he’s in. But he is only human like the rest of us and therefore there have been some moments when the future king lost his cool a bit.

Here are a few times the Prince of Wales showed some unexpected emotions.

Prince William meeting students during a visit to the University of Glasgow | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William erupted at cameraman around his kids while they were riding their bikes

One instance in which William lost it was when he was riding bikes on the grounds of the royal family’s Sandringham estate with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

William acted like many protective parents would when someone with a camera showed up. The prince was not pleased to see the photog there and told off the paparazzo.

Speaking on True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, commentator Robert Jobson revealed: “When it comes to his family, [William] is a lion. He was out on the Sandringham estate when they were all having a bike ride. A photographer was seen. The cameraman didn’t have his camera out, but William went steaming over and really ripped him off and told him what he thought, and the police moved him on.

“He is fiercely protective of his children and that’s right. Everyone has their moments. You can’t be this perfect couple all the time in public.”

The prince reacted with a fiery statement after private photos of Kate were released

Prince William and Kate Middleton visiting Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn | Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Another time Prince William made it known that he was ticked off is after photos of Kate sunbathing topless were released.

Back in 2012, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to France and stayed at a secluded chateau owned by Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew, Viscount David Linley. Since the couple thought they were alone, Kate decided to take her swim top off while she sunbathed. The only problem was that they weren’t alone as a paparazzo was hiding in the bushes half a mile away and used a long-focus lens to capture Kate with her breasts exposed.

Those images were later sold to the French newspaper Closer. William was livid when he discovered that the photos of Kate had been published and the palace released a fiery statement that read: “Their Royal Highnesses have been hugely saddened to learn that a French publication and a photographer have invaded their privacy in such a grotesque and totally unjustifiable manner. The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to the duke and duchess for being so. Their Royal Highnesses had every expectation of privacy in the remote house. It is unthinkable that anyone should take such photographs, let alone publish them.”

William hit out at a news organization following investigation into Princess Diana’s tell-all interview

A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

In 2021, many followers watched Prince William’s emotional speech via social media after he learned about the findings of an investigation into Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview.

William was very direct in a way that many have never seen him before and did not mince words describing Martin Bashir, the journalist who interviewed his mom, as “rogue.” He also hit out at the BBC news organization saying the outlet was “invasive” in its reporting and called the way in which the interview with his late mother was obtained “deceitful.” The duke then said the BBC’s “failures contributed significantly to [Princess Diana’s] fear, paranoia, and isolation that [he] remember[s] from those final years with her.”

