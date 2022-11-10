3 True Crime Documentaries to Watch on Netflix After ‘Killer Sally’

After watching Killer Sally on Netflix, viewers who want more true crime documentaries don’t have to look far. There’s three more docuseries ready for a binge-watch. State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith is the closest documentary to Killer Sally on Netflix. Both women killed a man after alleged physical and sexual abuse. Two other true crime documentaries, Sins of Our Mother and The Vatican Girl, are also short binge-watches with only 3 and 4 episodes, respectively.

Sally McNeil | Netflix

Watch ‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ on Netflix after ‘Killer Sally’

Netflix’s State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith is about a woman who attempts to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground Law after killing a man, Joshua “Todd” Smith, who she alleges brutally attacked her. Brittany’s situation is similar to Killer Sally, but it’s more current and still playing out today.

“Mom Todd has tried to kill me literally,” Brittany texted her mother, Ramona McCallie, on Jan. 16, 2018. “ Don’t act like anything is wrong…he will kill me if he knows.”

According to The Appeal, a few minutes after she sent the text, Brittany’s brother, Chris McCallie arrived at Brittany’s house in Stevenson, Alabama. He brought a pistol, ready to defend his sister against Todd. Chris placed the gun on the counter and told Todd to leave. Instead, Todd put Chris in a headlock and began punching Brittany’s brother. At that point, Brittany, who said that Todd had raped her earlier that night, took the pistol and warned Todd that she was going to shoot him.

When Todd did not back off, she fired once, but he continued to beat Chris. Then she fired several more times until Todd fell to the ground. Brittany called 911 and an ambulance rushed Todd to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Within 48 hours, the Jackson County District Attorney Office charged Brittany with murder despite a report from a rape crisis center of the 33 wounds on Brittany’s body.

The State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith details the incident and Brittany’s attempt to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground Law to get the charges against her dropped. The Netflix docuseries drops to the streaming giant on Nov. 10, 2022.

‘Sins of Our Mother’ true crime documentary on Netflix

The Netflix Lori Vallow documentary, Sins of Our Mother, gives viewers a complete timeline of events leading up to and after the discovery of Lori Vallow’s missing children, Tylee Ashlyn Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow. To many, she’s known as the “Doomsday Mom,” who is part of an extreme fringe group of Mormons who felt the second coming of Jesus Christ was upon them. Whether or not you remember Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s moments in the news, the Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother is a quick binge like Killer Sally containing only three episodes.

‘The Vatican’ Girl is another short true crime documentary like ‘Killer Sally’

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi tells the story of an unsolved mystery. Since the Vatican Girl is told in a documentary format, we thought it might be easy to figure out what really happened to 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi. However, there are a lot of theories to unpack in the four-part series.

The documentary follows Orlandi’s story of a 40-year search for answers about her disappearance. Her family’s proximity to the Catholic Church’s seat of power is vital to the mystery. Watch the four episodes on Netflix to decide which story you believe.