3 Workplace Comedies to Watch If You Like ‘Blockbuster’ on Netflix

Workplace comedies put a fun spin on various jobs, and Netflix’s Blockbuster is bringing viewers back to the days of the video store — and fictionalizing how the chain’s employees dealt with its closing. Despite the true story behind the series, Netflix’s tale about the final Blockbuster proves an entertaining and charming endeavor. It may leave viewers eager for similar stories set in the workplace. If you’re on the hunt for shows like Blockbuster, give these three a try.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is like ‘Blockbuster’ on both sides of the camera

Working in a police precinct is far different than manning the local video store, but NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine has quite a bit in common with Blockbuster — like its silly jokes, leading lady, and writer Vanessa Ramos.

That’s right, there’s some behind-the-scenes overlap between these two series. To start, Blockbuster showrunner and creator, Ramos, served as a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for years. Additionally, Melissa Fumero, who plays one of Blockbuster’s leads, also portrayed Amy Santiago in the NBC series.

Needless to say, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans will feel right at home watching the new Netflix show. And talent isn’t all the two projects have in common. They both manage to balance lighthearted humor with real-world social commentary (albeit tackling very different subjects).

The two also offer themed episodes — so, if you enjoyed Blockbuster‘s holiday installments, definitely check out Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s!

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine exclusively on Peacock.

‘Parks and Recreation’ offers a similar setup to ‘Blockbuster’

While we’re on the topic of workplace comedy shows that offer social commentary like Blockbuster, might we recommend Parks and Recreation? If you somehow missed all the buzz around this series in the early 2010s, you’ll want to add it to your watchlist ASAP. And it makes an ideal follow-up to Blockbuster.

While Netflix’s Blockbuster sees a group of disgruntled employees attempting to save their video store, Parks and Recreation tells a similar tale — just with workers hoping to keep the Pawnee Parks Department up and running.

At the head of this Parks Department is the charming Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who shares a similar passion for her profession as Timmy Yoon (Randall Park). And Leslie’s efforts to nurture the thing she loves are reminiscent of Timmy’s. Plus, her journey offers plenty of commentary on the modern world and its ever-changing values.

Parks and Recreation is currently available to stream on Peacock.

‘Superstore’ gets the retail setting and real-life events down

Blockbuster fans searching for more comedy shows with a retail setting should look no further than NBC’s Superstore. Set in a big-box retailer dubbed Cloud 9, Superstore pokes fun at corporate chains and working with the public in a way that feels a lot like Netflix’s Blockbuster show. It’s less nostalgic, but it does bring the characters into the present day.

Just as Blockbuster makes a show of taking place in the year 2022, Superstore intentionally covers events from 2020 and 2021 — including the COVID-19 pandemic. Needless to say, if you’re hoping for a comedy that overlaps heavily with real life, Superstore could be the right choice for you.

Stream Superstore on Peacock and Hulu.

