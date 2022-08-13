Have 365 Days of Green Goodness With Ina Garten’s 4 Seasons of Salad

TL;DR:

Ina Garten salads for four seasons include Winter Tricolore Salad with Orange, Crispy Mustard Chicken with Frisee Salad, shrimp salad, and Farro Tabbouleh with Feta.

The cookbook author made each dish on a “Salads for Four Seasons” episode of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro.

There’s a Barefoot Contessa for every season. Ina Garten shared her salads for four seasons picks on Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro. Ahead, get details on Barefoot Contessa salad recipes.

Ina Garten salads for 4 seasons: Winter Tricolore Salad with Orange

Winter slaw isn’t Garten’s only cold weather salad recipe. There’s also her Winter Tricolore Salad with Orange. A combination of radicchio, endive, baby arugula, navel oranges, and olives, it’s a colorful side to add to have with any meal when temperatures drop.

Garten serves the salad with a homemade mustard vinaigrette she makes by drizzling “good” olive oil into a glass measuring cup while whisking freshly squeezed lemon juice, kosher salt, “good” Dijon mustard, and freshly ground black pepper. Shallots macerated in apple cider vinegar go on top for extra flavor.

According to Food Network, the Winter Tricolore Salad with Orange takes just 25 minutes to make.

Spring: Crispy Mustard Chicken and Frisee Salad

Garten has many spring recipes, from roast chicken with spring vegetables to lemon mousse, but her spring salad pick is crispy mustard chicken and frisee salad. Her roasted chicken recipe uses panko bread crumbs, herbs, lemon zest, and, as the name suggests, mustard.

Garten flavors the panko with herbs and lemon before dipping the chicken in mustard and coating it in bread crumbs. The chicken might be the star of the dish, but the frisee salad complements it perfectly. She tosses together baby frisee (chicory salad greens work, too) and puts it on a serving platter with the chicken.

She serves it with a mustard vinaigrette that’s similar to the dressing for her winter salad pick, albeit a little simpler with only six ingredients. It also takes more time to make, with an estimated total cook time of 75 minutes from start to finish.

Ina Garten salads for 4 seasons: Summer Tarragon Shrimp Salad

Originally featured in the 2016 Barefoot Contessa cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, Garten’s shrimp salad is a combination of some of her most often-used ingredients (think: “good” mayonnaise, fresh herbs, kosher salt, etc.) and shrimp. Thanks to a cooking method she learned from a restaurateur, the result is the “tenderest, most flavorful shrimp” Garten’s “ever had.”

Garten cooks shrimp in cold water and slowly raises the temperature. When they’ve just turned pink, she takes them off the heat, leaving them to cool. Meanwhile, she stirs together lemon juice, celery, scallions, tarragon, and mayonnaise. Finally, she tosses everything together for an easy salad recipe for a hot summer day.

Fall: Farro Tabbouleh with Feta

Garten’s salads for four seasons conclude with what some might consider an unexpected pick. She doesn’t opt for butternut squash salad or ingredients synonymous with the season, such as pumpkin or cinnamon. Instead, the Food Network star’s fall salad pick is farro tabbouleh salad.

Considering the ingredients — cucumbers, chickpeas, scallions, farro, parsley, mint, feta, olives — and the lemon vinaigrette the salad’s flavored with, Garten’s dish can be served in the fall and beyond.

RELATED: Ina Garten’s ‘Modern Comfort Food’ Salads Are All About the Dressing